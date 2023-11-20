Here’s Why Bobby Berk Was Reportedly “Asked to Leave” ‘Queer Eye’

Bobby Berk recently announced his departure from the rebooted version of the reality TV series ‘Queer Eye’, where he is an OG member of the Fab Five alongside Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Jonathan Van Ness.

In a statement, the 42-year-old interior designer expressed:

Advertisement

“Queer Eye community, who have become family to me. The love that I have received from you all over the last 6 years has been absolutely surreal. You have tuned in and been dedicated fans and together we were able to share the healing powers of design. I learned from you all about kindness, love and acceptance and that has changed my life for the better. The way you have embraced me and accepted me for who I am is something that l will truly carry with me for the rest of my life.”

More recently, a source of Us Weekly revealed that Berk was allegedly “asked to leave” the show “because he wasn’t vibing with the cast.” The inside further shared,

“There were many challenges with scheduling [and] there was a loss of interest from Bobby filming the show. The network and the cast thought it was time to bring in fresh blood. His heart was not in it and the rest of the cast started to resent him because of that.”

Meanwhile, another source told the outlet that Berk “was not asked to leave” ‘Queer Eye’ because the “decision was amicable.”

Source: usmagazine.com