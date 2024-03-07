‘History of Sound’ Director on Paul Mescal & Josh O’Connor’s Chemistry

South African film director and writer Oliver Hermanus has been on a roll with the recently released LGBTQ+ historical miniseries ‘Mary & George’, as well as the highly anticipated gay film ‘The History of Sound’.

The upcoming film is starring Paul Mescal as Lionel and Josh O’Connor as David. As per Gay Times, ‘The History of Sound’s plot reads:

“The title story follows two young men in the shadows of WWI who are determined to record the lives, voices and music of their American countrymen. Lionel (Mescal) and David (O’Connor) begin to log the events, whilst falling in love in the process.”

In a new interview with the outlet, Hermanus spilled the tea on Mescal and O’Connor’s chemistry, revealing that they are already “on fire.”

“I mean, they’re great friends and they get on. They love working together. This is their first time,” he stated.

‘The History of Sound’ is based on writer Ben Shattuck’s Pushcart Prize-winning novel of the same title, which is “a collection of 12 short stories that are set across three centuries and explores generational patterns of love and loss.”

Moreover, the 40-year-old gay filmmaker also directed the LGBTQ+ historical miniseries ‘Mary & George’, which is starring Nicholas Galitzine. He compared Mescal and O’Connor’s work ethic to the ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ actor, whom he has nothing but good words to say about.

“I was really grateful that somebody who was having to carry so much labour on his back could find a way of being very light and fun everyday,” Hermanus said about Galitzine.

