Possible HIV Treatment To Expand Human Trials

There are currently multiple HIV vaccines in the works. But possibly the most exciting news is that there’s a possible treatment in the works too. And even better, it’s going so well that the human trials want more participants.

A Maryland biotech company called American Gene Technologies (AGT) is currently developing a cure for HIV, according to JDSUPRA. Recently, the company announced that the safety data in its Phase 1 trial for AGT103-T showed no adverse effect. Because of this, the FDA’s Data and Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) voted unanimously to continue the program without any modifications.

“The AGT103-T pipeline is a therapy for treating HIV disease,” the company’s statement says. “The therapy is designed to induce durable viral suppression by delivering therapeutic genes to the recipient’s immune cells. The resulting immune cells are expected to survive attack by HIV and durably suppress the virus at undetectable levels without the need for antiretroviral treatment.”

“Safety represents a critical milestone in the project and gives us additional confidence that HIV can be cured,” added AGT CEO Jeff Galvin. “This milestone supports AGT’s mission to relieve suffering and premature death from serious human diseases. AGT’s HIV cure program is based on a platform that has the capacity to treat other chronic viral infections, as well as monogenic disorders and cancers…A success in HIV would provide sustained funding to accelerate dozens of therapeutics that are within the scope of AGT’s technology platform.”

And now, according to the Washington Blade, the company will be expanding the participant pool of its human trials. Though, the company is keeping its pool small by adding only six more patients. The goal for this upcoming phase will be to determine the treatment’s effectiveness in protecting the human body from HIV.

“We have six more patients,” explained Galvin in late July. “If this works, they will be permanently immune from HIV. Just think what this can do with the epidemic. We all have something to be excited about.”

“Keep your fingers crossed. Let’s all keep hoping and praying,” Galvin added before refencing the time when the company will see if AGT103-T is as effective on people with HIV as it has been with stopping HIV from infecting human cells. “We will know by the middle of next year.”

