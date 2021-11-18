Hocus Pocus 2 Confirms Epic Song & Drag Queens!

Leaked Footage Shows The Sanderson Sisters Meeting Their Drag Queen Counterparts

The highly anticipated sequel to Disney’s hit 1993 film Hocus Pocus is getting more exciting with every step of the way. We’ve recently learned who is joining megastars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy. While newcomers are welcome with open arms, our nostalgia fueled fandom was a bit let down trying to understand that, so far, the original ‘kids’ of the film, Omri Katz, Thora Birch, and Vinessa Shaw won’t be returning – despite being together with the original witches for a COVID-19 charity event last year. However, behind-the-scenes gossip and simply seeing the three Sanderson witches reunite almost thirty years later has anyone ready to watch.

Social media users have pointed out a young adult novel, Hocus Pocus and the All-New Sequel, by author AW Jantha, exists – and should be considered canon. The plot of the novel follows Katz’s now-not-a-virgin character of Max Dennison and Shaw’s inquisitive Allison in their adulthood battling the Sanderson sisters once again when their daughter must become the hero her parents once were in Salem. Yet, as we know, Disney doesn’t consider that a part of the Hocus Pocus legacy and we’re now getting a brand new storyline that pits three high school girls against the children-seeking witches.

Fans of the original film – and anyone into showtunes – knows one of the best scenes is when Midler gets to show off those old school ‘Bathhouse Bette’ chops when she performed, I’ll Put A Spell On You – causing the adults in Salem to be hypnotized. It looks like we’re in for anther epic showtune soon enough as video footage released showcases an outside Halloween festival with Midler hypnotizing the crowd (and at-home viewers) again with a rendition of Blondie’s One Way Or Another! Check it out in the videos below:

Not only is Midler still forever a treasure with a voice that doesn’t quit – but yes, look who happens to be standing next to the Sanderson Three… their drag queen counterparts! While this Halloween festival probably won’t be exclusively gay, like we’ve seen in the gayborhoods of both West Hollywood and Chicago, we can be thankful that the creators and stars themselves are paying homage to their gay fans who have been keeping Winifred Sanderson’s dance party going twenty-nine-years later. At every drag bunch or heck, any Halloween period, you always see a group of three [men] donning drag to represent some of our favorite Disney live action villains. Just thinking of the characters interactions with the queens is going to be hysterical and you can bet it will have something to do with Parker’s Sarah Sanderson smelling ‘boys’ and then being confused.

Hocus Pocus 2 is gearing up to be one hell of a show! How excited are you for its premiere next fall?!

Writer’s Note: This is the opinion of one Instinct Magazine contributor and does not reflect the views of Instinct Magazine itself or fellow contributors.