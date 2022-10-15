Hollywood Hunk Takes His Body To The Max For Every Role

Ant-Man actor Jonathan Majors doesn’t do anything half-assed. The 33-year-old actor is known throughout Hollywood for his intense discipline and training for every major role. That extreme focus to his craft has taken him from small independent films to blockbuster franchises like Creed and the Marvel Universe. The Emmy-nominated actor shows off the fruits of his labor on the November cover of Men’s Health.

Even in high school a 17-year-old Majors had that fine-tuned work ethic. When he found himself on the B-team he felt, “You got me fucked up. No disrespect to the B team, but I felt like I’m better that that guy. I’m faster than that guy.” Making the A-squad was all he thought about over the summer,

“You couldn’t outrun me. You wouldn’t outlift me. I was determined [not to feel] less than. Then I transcended to where I am now: Fuck everybody. Fuck everything. The coaches and the teachers were giving me the layout of what success looked like, and they said I wasn’t that. So then I began to work hard to be that. . . . I was dealing with my daddy issues and also moving into adulthood.”

From the football field to a Hollywood sound stage that same fight, that same approach – almost Method-like makes the Loki star a sought-after action star. Discussing the Creed movies Majors explains, “I’ve always been athletic, but these are body roles—where the body is part of the given circumstances. Creed taught me things about my craft, my body, and the marriage of the two. There are levels to this shit.” On his training for Creed III,

“I will do this all day. We are not putting fake weights on. I haven’t been training for the past three months to get here and use Styrofoam. Put these fucking weights on so we can lift it, so you can shoot it, so I can tell the story.” Respectfully, anything less is “like putting fake tears in your eyes. Or putting fake sweat on you. This is it. This is it! Let’s go.”

Majors won’t be stopping anytime soon as his career kicks into high gear. Upcoming projects include the Ant-Man sequel, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and The Man in My Basement, based on the best-selling novel. Marvel fans are eagerly awaiting his role as Kang the Conqueror in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. Eagerly is a strong word as that film won’t be released until 2025.

He’s already been seen in such films as Magazine Dreams, The Last Black Man in San Francisco, and Da 5 Bloods. On the difference between his body in the dark drama Magazine Dreams the Devotion star mentioned,

“That’s a pain body. A lot of guys build their bodies by anger, which is a secondary emotion. And those bodies don’t look right. Those bodies don’t engender emotion. When you see these guys, it’s like, Yeah, they’re fucking fit. But if you look at it, there’s a story there.” So what’s his story?”

It’s clear that whatever goals Majors sets for himself he goes above and beyond to accomplish them.

(source: Men’s Health)