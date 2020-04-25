“Hollywood’s” Jeremy Pope Signs On For “Pose” Season Three

Jeremy Pope is coming over to Pose.

We’ve seen it before and now we’re seeing it again. Hollywood producer Ryan Murphy and his creative team are the types to take care of their own. One way that they do so is by regularly casting the same talent in other projects. From the renewable talent seen in multiple seasons of anthology series American Horror Story to actors jumping from one project to another such as Angelica Ross moving from Pose to AHS. And now we’re seeing yet another example of this… and funny enough, it involves Pose again.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Hollywood star and Tony nominee Jeremy Pope has signed on for the third season of Pose. Pose follows the lives of queer people of color (primarily black transwomen) in the New York City ballroom scene during the AIDS epidemic. That said, Pope, who is openly gay, will reportedly be playing a straight character.

“I’m really interested in him doing that one, two punch of Hollywood as a gay person and Pose as a straight one,” Ryan Murphy told THR.

“Ryan and I had an instant connection as creator and artist and what I appreciated was that he wanted to find this character together,” Pope said of his Archie character on Hollywood.

Earlier this week, we shared with you the trailer for Murphy’s latest project Hollywood. According to Slash Film, the show “follows a group of aspiring actors and filmmakers in post-World War II Hollywood as they try to make it in Tinseltown — no matter the cost.” One angle of it follows Dylan McDermott who plays failed Hollywood actor Ernie.

Ernie runs a gas station that acts as a front for much more interesting business. After a customer drives up, one of Ernie’s employees will jump into the car and off for an “adventure.” This then paves the way for many notable actors to appear as cameos or series regulars. This includes Darren Criss, Jim Parsons, Patti Lupone, and now Jeremy Pope.

But when will we see Jeremy Pope pull up at Hollywood and Pose’s New York City? While Netflix’s Hollywood is expected to drop on May 1st, Pose is probably a ways away. The third season was in production in New York City when the current pandemic forced the postponement of all entertainment productions. As such, there’s currently no definite word on when Pose, and Pope’s character, will appear on our screens. But, we anxiously away that day.

