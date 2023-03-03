‘Home and Away’ Alum Lukas Radovich Speaks Up About His Sexuality

‘Home and Away’ alum Lukas Radovich recently opened up about his sexuality in an interview with Australia’s Daily Telegraph.

“I definitely think when I was in my young twenties, I was still discovering myself and that now I feel comfortable enough to be able to talk about it,” the 28-year-old Australian actor shared.

“The last five years have been quite a big journey for me; one, because of the show, but also too coming into my own sense of self, just being comfortable I guess.”

Radovich came out as gay to his family and friends prior to joining ‘Home and Away’ six years ago. 

“I am quite a shy person by nature, quite introverted, so it takes a while for me to warm up to talking about things. And then after that it just wasn’t an issue,” he further expressed.

Moreover, the actor has been in a relationship with professional men’s netballer, Liam Forcadilla, for three years now. According to him,

“[Liam] is actually the first person I introduced [to] my parents; that was my way of telling them.”

As for ‘Home and Away,’ Radovich played the role of Ryder Jackson until 2022. After his exit from the show, the actor shared a goodbye message, writing:

“What an incredible ride. I can’t really express how the last 5 years has felt or impacted my life so I’ll keep it short. I’ll miss the job, but most importantly I’ll miss the people.”

