Homophobic Photo at a Visalia High School Sparks Investigation

A single photo with a homophobic slur has sparked a full investigation—and a lot of difficult conversations—at Redwood High School in Visalia. The image, which circulated quickly on social media, shows a group of seniors rearranging their shirts to spell out “2FA*6OTS,” a coded phrase that district officials have identified as a homophobic slur.

What may have been intended by the students as a joke has instead caused real harm, particularly for LGBTQ students who say the image made their school feel less safe and less welcoming almost overnight.

What Happened During the Senior Photo Event

According to ABC 30 Action News, the students involved were all seniors, and the photo was taken during school hours, immediately following an official senior class photo shoot. In the sanctioned photo, the shirts spelled out “Class of 2026 Always Legit.”

However, shortly afterward, the group rearranged the letters and numbers on their shirts to spell “2FA*6OTS.” That second image—separate from the official school photo—was captured and later shared online, where it spread rapidly.

A Redwood High School senior who spoke anonymously described the scene, saying the gym was filled with hundreds of students at the time. The senior added that many of the students in the photo were well known on campus.

“They’re leaders at school,” the student said. “People are really upset because they’re supposed to be setting an example—and because once something like that is online, it spreads fast.”

Student Reaction: Anger, Disappointment, and Frustration

The response from the student body was immediate. According to students, including members of the senior class, many were shocked not only by the homophobic nature of the phrase, but by the fact that it happened so publicly and during a school-sanctioned event.

For LGBTQ students, the image carried a heavier weight. Seeing a homophobic message displayed by peers—especially peers in leadership positions—can reinforce feelings of isolation and anxiety, even if no direct harassment occurs.

District Response: “Unacceptable Behavior”

The Visalia Unified School District responded swiftly. The school’s principal released a message the same night the photo began circulating, calling the behavior “unacceptable.”

District officials confirmed that both the school campus and the district office are conducting a formal investigation into the incident. While specific disciplinary measures have not yet been announced, administrators said the students involved could face serious consequences.

On Facebook, the Visalia Unified School District shared a community alert post:

“The district will be supporting the Redwood administration in conducting thorough investigation of this matter, including taking appropriate action and providing necessary consequences in accordance with district policy and relevant law.” Adding, “Every student deserves to feel respected, protected, and valued on our campuses.”

Natali Garza, the district’s Executive Director of Student Services, emphasized that the incident does not reflect the district’s values. She also assured families that the behavior would not be dismissed.

“There will be consequences for this very serious behavior,” Garza said, noting that discipline could include suspension and loss of privileges, depending on the district’s code of conduct.

LGBTQ Community Feels the Impact Immediately

The effects of the homophobic photo have extended far beyond the school campus. The The Source LGBT+ Center in Visalia reported being inundated with calls after the image circulated.

In response, the organization held a youth and community forum to provide support and a space for open discussion.

Why a “Joke” Can Cause Real Harm

While some may dismiss the incident as immature behavior or a poor decision made by teenagers, advocates stress that moments like this matter. Words—and coded phrases like “2FA*6OTS”—carry meaning, especially when shared publicly.

For LGBTQ students, incidents like this can change how safe a school feels, how comfortable they are being open about who they are, and whether they feel supported by peers and leadership.

How schools respond also matters. Swift acknowledgment, accountability, and education can send a powerful message that homophobic behavior is not tolerated.

What Comes Next

The Visalia Unified School District has not released a timeline for completing its investigation, and disciplinary decisions are still pending. In the meantime, conversations are continuing among students, families, educators, and community leaders.

For many in Visalia’s LGBTQ community, the hope is that this incident leads to more than punishment—that it becomes an opportunity for education, reflection, and stronger protections for students who already face enough pressure just being themselves.

Because when schools take homophobia seriously, they take student safety seriously—and that benefits everyone.

