Horny, Naked, Uber-Hot, Uber-Sexual Vampires. What’s Not To Like?

The Fall’s surprise queer hit has viewers’ jaws dropping with the oh-so-too-hot-for-network-tv sex scenes. AMC’s Interview with the Vampire series, based on the beloved Anne Rice novel, takes a decidedly different, more gay, approach than the 1994 movie starring Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt, and Kirsten Dunst. This version takes the bloodthirsty, lusty, horny vampires to present-day Dubai before morally conflicted vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac tells the story of his life, and afterlife, to famed journalist Daniel Molloy.

Instinct has been a fan of this series since its announcement…and can you blame us?? Earlier this week we reported on the steamy sex scenes between two main characters Louis and Lestat de Lioncourt, played by Jacob Anderson and Sam Reid, going way beyond our expectations,

“Louis gives in to his true desires. Sweaty and naked, kissing quickly escalates to Lestat necking Louis, initially without teeth, and then evantually sinking his teeth from behind. The two levitate off the ground in a stunning moment.”

Our friends at OMG.blog are as obsessed with these two hotties as we are. They gifted the internet with some stills from said sex scene. Enjoy Instincters and have a great weekend!

