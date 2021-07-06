Horrific Fatal Homophobic Attack Sparks Outrage And Protests in Spain

The brutal murder of a 24-year-old gay man in Spain over the weekend has sparked a movement across the country as thousands and thousands take to the streets in protest.

Thousands of people are demonstrating across Spain today to demand justice for Samuel Luiz murder, a 24-year-old young who was beaten to death in a homophobic attack last Saturday. https://t.co/vqhnfnxJag — Beatriz Ríos (@BeaRios_) July 5, 2021

The attack happened in A Coruña on the Promenade section of the city. Samuel’s friends spoke at length to Espejo Publico with vivid details about the attack. Samuel Luiz and his friend Lina had been for a night of fun. The two decided to video chat with their friend Vanessa when they were approached by a man and a woman who told them,

stop filming me if you don’t want me to kill you faggot!

Samuel replied,

Faggot of what?

The punching and kicking began even before Samuel finished that sentence. Vanessa reported that “all we could hear were blows, as she heard the horrific attack over the video chat the friends began under different circumstances.

The death of young Samuel in A Coruña, Spain, unleashes mobilizations of the LGTBI collective, friends of the deceased began a campaign on social networks with the label Justice for Samuel, in which they link the aggression with a homophobic attack since the victim was homosexual pic.twitter.com/Oi2hUk5vKw — Moises Lopez (@chapoisat) July 4, 2021

Within seconds there were apparently as many as 13 people involved in the pack attack against Samuel. A bystander stepped in to try and save Samuel but it was too late. Samuel suffered severe head and neck injuries and paramedics worked for over two hours desperately trying to save the young man’s life.

killing a kid by shouting “faggot” is a hate crime and should not be happening in the middle of 2021. There are many people like Samuel, assaulted daily for simply existing. We have to make such a strong social condemnation, that they stop feeling unpunished. #justiciaparasamuel pic.twitter.com/g1B9kI8J5i — paula✨ is sleep deprived (@LoveUAlwaysHave) July 5, 2021

As of the writing of this article, no one has been held in custody but police have identified 13 people wanted in connection with the attack.

LBGTQI+ organizations throughout Spain have mobilized protests throughout the country keeping pressure on the Spanish government to make arrests and condemn the murder as a hate crime as words like “faggot” were shouted throughout the attack.

tw// homophobia, death WHAT’S HAPPENING IN SPAIN. Last friday, Samuel was BEATEN TO DEATH for being gay by 13 cishet men in A Coruña, Spain. He was 24 years old and he was a nurse. They killes him while screaming “disgustin faggot” and more disrespectful things. — deedee is crying over starting line (@cthsdrive) July 6, 2021

Friends of Samuel told Euro Weekly News that “he had his whole life to live and was working as a nursing assistant helping others.” His friend Lina who was with him that night had this to heartbreakingly add,

“I am sure that the others were friends of the aggressor and they got in the way to defend him as if Samuel had done something when he had done nothing. I know what I experienced and it was homophobic In the end he got what he wanted, which was to kill him”.

Sources: La Prensa Latina, Euro Weekly News, Espejo Publico