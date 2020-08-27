Super Hot Daddy Hilariously Flips Out On Daughter After She Tries The ‘WAP’

Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion‘s “WAP” song and music video has no doubt been controversial for many reasons, one being its extremely explicit lyrics (I mean, the title is short for Wet A** P***y).

So naturally a lot of parents out there wouldn’t be too keen on their kids listening it around them given its content.

A popular TikTok user posted a hysterical video of his father having a meltdown after his daughter attempted to dance to the #1 hit.

The best part of this is the dad in question is beyond smoking hot as he was shirtless when all of this was going down.

Woof! He could qualify as the hottest daddy of 2020 for sure just based off this short clip alone.

Emmy winner Leslie Jordan also brought on the giggles when he posted a video of his reaction to “WAP” on Instagram earlier this month.

Thanks Cardi and Megan!