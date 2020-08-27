Super Hot Daddy Hilariously Flips Out On Daughter After She Tries The ‘WAP’

Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion‘s “WAP” song and music video has no doubt been controversial for many reasons, one being its extremely explicit lyrics (I mean, the title is short for Wet A** P***y).
So naturally a lot of parents out there wouldn’t be too keen on their kids listening it around them given its content.
A popular TikTok user posted a hysterical video of his father having a meltdown after his daughter attempted to dance to the #1 hit.
The best part of this is the dad in question is beyond smoking hot as he was shirtless when all of this was going down.
@_ryandidodo_
Video speaks for its self 😂😂😂
Woof! He could qualify as the hottest daddy of 2020 for sure just based off this short clip alone.
Emmy winner Leslie Jordan also brought on the giggles when he posted a video of his reaction to “WAP” on Instagram earlier this month.
Thanks Cardi and Megan!
What do you think?