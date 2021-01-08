Hot Guy Poses in the Buff on New ‘Real Housewives’ Franchise: Watch

The Real Housewives have, for a very long time, provided a delectable amount of man meat to enjoy on top of their glitzy fashions and healthy doses of drama that each franchise gives us.

Guys like Joe Gorga, Mauricio Umansky and Apollo Nida now have some stiff (emphasis on the word stiff) competition thanks to a gorgeous new guy who appeared on The Real Housewives of Jersey‘s debut season.

And no, we aren’t talking about The Real Housewives of New Jersey here. This Jersey is thousands of miles away from The Garden State in its own island near France. It’s currently airing on ITV across the pond and looks to be just as scandalous as the ones we’ve enjoyed domestically for over a decade.

During one of its episodes a guy named Matt (pictured at the top) posed nude for a life drawing class where his perfect bubble butt was on full display (see here). One of the women looked blissfully happy while watching the tattooed stud in all his glory… and who can blame her? Dude is fine as hell.

Perhaps Andy Cohen and the Real Housewives EP’s should take notice if they want to increase the ratings by doing something similar to what took place in Jersey. Just saying.