Hot Guys Running Around In Speedos. What’s Not To Love?

Ho Ho Ho! The holiday season is upon us. And a favorite annual event for many a gay is a Santa Speedo run, also called Santa Skivvies run in some cities. The straights have Santa Con, and the gays have the Speedo run!

Last Saturday in Chicago the Santa Speedo Run Northalsted, organized by partners Jeff Colgan and Karl Sponholtz, celebrated it’s tenth anniversary!

Gay Cities reported that,

“In total, around $85,000 was raised (and counting), bringing the total generated over the last ten years to approximately $600,000. Proceeds from the event go towards The Center On Halsted, the city’s long-running and groundbreaking LGBTQ center.”

Started in 2000 in Boston there are now Santa runs throughout the country in cities like San Francisco, Atlanta, Denver, Detroit, and Provincetown. New Orleans has their own event, the Running of the Santas, which is not speedo centered. You would be more likely to see participants running in full Santa Claus outfits!

These joyous events celebrate so many things including body positivity, fun, friendship all while raising money for charity. And everyone is welcome to participate! Gay Cities also reported that,

“These Speedo runs are usually just a mile-ish long, and some of the events are sponsored by bars or beer companies, so that should give some perspective about the intensity of the actual exercise involved. In any running event, there will always be participants who really do go for the gold and run hard, but mostly it is a casual jog/walk, with lots of cheering from onlookers along the route.”

These events are so popular, a #santaspeedo run search on Instagram netted over 24,000 posts! So what are you waiting for, sign up for a Santa Speedo run in your city today!

