“Hot Haus” Is Bringing Sex Positivity To Reality Show Competition

Coming on the heels of the ultra-successful (and super buzz-worthy) reality show competition Slag Wars, OUTtv is rocketing back to your screens with a brand-new and (right on brand) never before seen type of reality show competition. Hot Haus brings together a brand new generation of both queer sex workers and sex-positive content creators (aptly titled “The Hotties”). They are put through a series of provocative challenges, with $10,000 at stake (provided by Scruff). In a clever twist, each week, the eliminated Hottie will join the judges panel-while still residing with the other contestants. Together, the Hotties will be exploring “community, queerness, and creativity….with plenty of drama along the way”!

Few people could corral a houseful of energetic and Hotties like the crew that has been cast on Hot Haus, so that honor is going to the “HBIC” herself, Tiffany Pollard, who serves as both mentor and guide to the contestants during the show. The regular judges panel is made up of rap superstar CupcakKe, dynamic trans activist and showgirl Nicky Monet, and superstar adult performer Matthew Camp. As for the aforementioned Hotties, the group is diverse, eclectic and definitely ready to play. They are: SEVNDEEP, Sapphire Slayy, Fantasia Royale Gaga, Kashi Dinero, Saint Anique, Juju Minxxx,& Scritch.

Why is Hot Haus special? Executive Producer & Showrunner Topher Cusamano says “Sex workers, sex educators, and sex-positive content creators have never been given a chance to share the broad spectrum of their talents and lived experiences. We wanted to change that. We’re proud that the cast of ‘Hot Haus’ is comprised of queer POC, trans and non-binary folx, and representatives from the kink and sex work communities.

“Daddy TV was created to provide a platform for underserved communities and Hot Has is a meaningful contribution to that work. That’s why we’re so lucky to be partnering with OUTtv for this project – we share the same mission to change how queer folx are represented in the media.”

Follow Hot Haus on Instagram

Follow Matthew Camp on Instagram

Follow OutTV on Instagram