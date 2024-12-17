‘Deal or No Deal Island’ Brings the Beef in Season 2

Deal or No Deal Island is back for season two and there’s a lot to anticipate.

Advertisement

…I’m talking about all the hot men competing for the grand prize, obviously.

A spin-off of the famous game show made popular by Howie Mandel, Deal or No Deal Island follows a group of contestants who compete in a series of challenges to collect the infamous brief cases that could contain a hefty sum of money. Then comes the weekly eliminations after a suspenseful gamble with The Banker.

Season 1 of Deal or No Deal Island was watched by over 3,000,000 people every week, and it looks like the viewers are going to tune in this winter due to the promise of more challenges, twists, surprises and… good looking men and their buff bodies.

Let’s take a look at the men in question before the season 2 premiere on January 7, 2025 on NBC.

Advertisement

Phillip Solomon – The perfect combination of beauty and brains. Not only is Phillip built by the gods, but he boasts two Master’s Degrees and a background as a middle school teacher. Now this 37-year-old from Texas works as a Barry’s coach, personal trainer and choreographer.

David Genat – As a reality TV show veteran, David’s been there and done that. This 44-year-old model previously competed in two seasons of Australian Survivor, one season of Australian Celebrity Apprentice and hosted his own travel show titled Rush.

Advertisement

Storm Wilson – His social game is about to be a masterclass. A 25-year-old Texas native, Storm works as a project manager and owns his own boat rental company. His social media paints him as a party boy and a typical bro, and I think he’s going to use that to his advantage.

Get to Know ‘Deal or No Deal Island’ Star & Model Ben Crofchick – Instinct Magazine

Advertisement

Ben Crofchick – A highly accomplished cover model, Ben is crossing over into reality TV by taking on the job of a banker’s assistant. I’m not really sure what that means, but his photos are enough to make me tune in and answer the question.

…and obviously, Joe Manganiello is probably the hottest TV host of all time, but we all know who he is already – so he doesn’t count. But damn, what a man.

More Photos of Deal or No Deal Island Contestants.

Make sure to tune in for the craziest reality TV show this winter starting on January 7, 2025 at 8:00pm on NBC. Deal or No Deal Island… It’s about to be just what we need to heat up the cold these next few months.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Source: People, NBC