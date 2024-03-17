Hotties Manu Rios and Marc Forné Drop Carrer’s Second Collection

Spanish hotties Manu Rios and Marc Forné recently dropped the second collection of their fashion brand Carrer, which is called “Moving in Different Space”.

The spring capsule introduces 10 wardrobe essentials after the brand launched in October 2023. The clothes that Carrer, which means “street”, offers are considered to be genderless, and Forné explained a bit more about it in a new interview with WWD.

“In the end, it’s menswear that can be worn by women and that we would love to see women wear. I love a girl in cargos or a bomber jacket and it’s more of like the off-duty looks of those girls,” the stylist stated.

Forné also noted how their clothes redefine the word “sexy” without having to actually bare much skin, expressing:

“It’s also very sexy, even though you’re not like doing sexy clothes, but I think it’s a much more refined collection than the first one as we’re of course learning and I think you can see the evolution.”

Moreover, he shared his sentiments on how the consumers reacted to Carrer’s products, which was overall a positive response.

“It’s really nice to see how people appreciate this. When consumers go for a small brand that is new, they go for the pieces that are special […] But at the beginning there’s much more appreciation for the actual product, and we were happy to learn that,” Forné further shared.

Not to mention, Rios posted a collage photo of him wearing some of Carrer’s pieces from their new collection, and he is looking very handsome in them <3

