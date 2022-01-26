How Do the Queens Stack Up?

Start your engines! World of Wonder just debuted a fierce first look at the series premiere of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Versus The World, and the 9 fabulous queens competing. The series is making its way to WOW Presents Plus on Tuesday, February 1st at 4pm ET/ 1pm PT in the US and select territories internationally, day-and-date with its local airing on BBC.

In case you missed it, the 9 queens competing are Baga Chipz (UK), Blu Hydrangea (UK), Cheryl Hole (UK), Janey Jacké (Holland), Jimbo (Canada), Jujubee (US), Lemon (Canada), Mo Hart (US), and Pangina Heals (Thailand).

But who are some of the fan favorites that are sure to keep Drag Race fans coming back week after week?

You may have already been as surprised as the rest of the world to see returning Drag Race All Star and Queen of the Universe hopeful, Jujubee! The internet was buzzing with the news that Jujubee would be entering the race once again for a chance to snatch the crown she’s been chasing since Season 2!

Fans started to wonder just where else Jujubee would be popping up next!

Okay, this is getting a little out of hand @jujuboston pic.twitter.com/sv2zP9L4nP — MrDaveLopez (He/Him/El) (@davidlopez85) January 20, 2022

So it’s no wonder when you look at social media followings that Jujubee is the fan favorite and most popular among the queens competing on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs the World. The drag race veteran will make her fourth appearance on the show.

Jujubee’s legacy on Drag Race comes with the highest Instagram follower count of any queens competing, at over 1.1 million followers.

But how do the rest of the queens stack up?

Coming in as the second most popular queen of the new spin-off is Mo Heart, formerly known as Monique Heart. Having previously competed on Drag Race season 10 and All Stars four as Monique Heart, Mo now looks to UK vs the World to claim their Drag Race crown. Mo Heart currently has over 741K Instagram followers.

The highest-ranking UK queen, and coming in third place overall, is Baga Chipz. A frontrunner on their own season of Drag Race UK season one, narrowly missing the crown in the finale, Baga became a drag sensation in the UK. Their official Instagram page currently has over 475K followers.

Blu Hydrangea is the fourth favorite queen of the new Drag Race spin-off. A fellow UK season one queen, Blu came fifth on their first run on the show, and currently has over 380K Instagram followers.

Canada’s Drag Race season one star, Jimbo, is the highest-ranking non-UK or US based contestant, coming in fifth overall. Jimbo’s official Instagram account currently has over 312K followers.

Cheryl Hole, another alum from season one of Drag Race UK comes in at sixth place with over 297K followers.

A close seventh place goes to Lemon from Canada’s Drag Race season one who has over 289K followers.

In a Drag Race first, Pangina Heals, Thailand co-host, steps into the contestant side of the Drag Race world. With 218,000 Instagram followers. Pangina comes in eighth place among her competitors.

Rounding out the list of queens is Janey Jacke from season one of Drag Race Holland who has respectable 58K followers.

Here is the wig-snatching trailer for RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs the World