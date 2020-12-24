How This Couple’s ‘Instant Chemistry’ Began With Chex Mix & Word Vomit

Finding love is often very challenging. Doing it during COVID is especially difficult given the extremities we’ve had to face while remaining indoors. The idea of dating can be tough due to the social distancing parameters in the way however if you really have your heart set on someone then you can make it work together in the most beautiful of ways.

This is what happened for Brandon and Kevin, our newest duo featured in Instinct Magazine’s continuing Couple Series. They met towards the beginning of COVID where things developed so well between them that they eventually shacked up and got engaged.

They speak about the crazy year they’ve had and how they make their somewhat new relationship work below.

How did you two initially meet and was it love at first sight?

We actually met at a friends house party. I (Brandon) was sitting on the couch, eating Chex Mix, when Kevin saw me from across the room. He then came and sat next to me and I was a little drunk so I word-vomited my whole life story. Two weeks later he sent me a friend request on Facebook and the rest is pretty much history. It might have been love at first sight but there was alcohol after all. Regardless it was definitely instant chemistry between us.

What is your favorite thing to love about each other?

Brandon– My favorite thing to love about Kevin is when he plays video games. He gets so into the game and his inner kid comes out and it’s just awesome to watch because he’s usually more serious. I also love how he deals with my crazy ass and random mood swings.

Kevin– My favorite thing to love about Brandon is when I start to leave and he gets this pouty look on his face and he’s like “what are you doing, where are you going, what did you forget?”. He just wants me to say “I love you” and give him a kiss. I also love how he kisses me every morning before he leaves for work, even when he’s mad at me.

Are you monogamous or in an open relationship? How do you make either work?

We are monogamous. We make it work by having open and honest communication. We keep things simple and set healthy boundaries with each other.

What has COVID been like for the two of you? Has it brought you closer together?

We met during this time, before things really showed how serious they really were. It’s been both good and bad. Kevin works from home and I work in healthcare, so he’s stuck at home and I work at the center. It definitely has helped shape our relationship.

We are still young in this coupling yet we already live together and got engaged. Spending this much time with each other has taught us how to appreciate one another better.

It has also taught us what the other likes and dislikes. We have our moments but our time together is the most important. We never go to bed angry after a fight, and we find ways to make each other laugh.

Has the topic of adopting or having kids via surrogate ever come up?

Yes. We want to adopt but not for a few years. We both have bad family genes and feel that why bring a kid into this messed up world when we can give a child that’s already here an opportunity at a better life.

What is the best advice you would give to anyone who is looking for love out there but hasn’t found it?

Cliches are boring, don’t listen to them. “Don’t look for love, let love find you”, yea that’s total BS. If you want to find love then you have to put yourself out there, you have to understand you will get hurt along the way, some people don’t work out or last, but others do.

Even if you don’t find the one, you can always make a new friend. Opportunity doesn’t look for you, you have to look for it. You also have to understand that the “perfect guy” doesn’t exist. Just don’t be thirsty, be honest, be open minded, be willing to dive into something. Don’t ignore red flags, but also don’t create red flags out of nowhere. Ultimately trust your instinct and have fun.