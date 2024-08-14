Hulu Orders Mid Century Modern W/ Nathan Lane and Matt Bomer

In a surprise move that has the television industry buzzing, Hulu has given a series order to “Mid-Century Modern,” a new multi-camera comedy that’s been making waves behind the scenes. This exciting development comes just weeks after the initial pilot announcement and barely a month after the pilot was taped in front of a live audience.

The series boasts an impressive pedigree, created by the duo behind the hit show “Will & Grace,” David Kohan and Max Mutchnick, along with prolific producer Ryan Murphy. Adding to the star power, the pilot was directed by James Burrows, a legend in the world of multi-camera comedies.

“Mid-Century Modern” centers around Bunny Schneiderman, played by the incomparable Nathan Lane. Bunny is a successful businessman with one foot in retirement, forever searching for love but struggling to believe he’s worthy of it. Lane’s comedic timing and depth as an actor promise to bring nuance and hilarity to this complex character.

Starring opposite Lane is Matt Bomer as Jerry Frank, a former Mormon who left both his church and his marriage in his early 20s after being outed as gay. Jerry is described as pure of heart, hard of body, and soft of head – a combination that Bomer, with his charm and versatility, seems perfectly poised to bring to life.

Rounding out the main cast is Linda Lavin as Sybil Schneiderman, Bunny’s mother. Sybil is characterized as wise and caring, but also critical and smothering – a classic motherly role with a twist that Lavin’s extensive experience will undoubtedly elevate. The cast also includes Nathan Lee Graham in a yet-to-be-revealed role, adding another layer of intrigue to this already fascinating ensemble.

What sets “Mid-Century Modern” apart, beyond its stellar cast and crew, is the lightning speed of its production. The pilot was officially greenlit less than two months ago and taped just four weeks before receiving the series order. This rapid progress is nearly unheard of in the television industry and speaks volumes about the show’s potential.

Industry insiders attribute this fast-tracking to the show’s A-list creative team and the overwhelmingly positive internal reception. Word-of-mouth praise began circulating immediately after the table read and has only grown stronger since the pilot taping.

With its blend of veteran comedic talent, intriguing character dynamics, and the backing of a powerhouse streaming platform, “Mid-Century Modern” is shaping up to be a standout addition to Hulu’s comedy lineup. As we eagerly await more details about the premiere date and additional cast announcements, one thing is clear: this is a show that’s already making history, even before it hits our screens.

Stay tuned for more updates on what promises to be one of the most talked-about new comedies of the year!