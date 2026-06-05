Ryan O’Connell is Giving Inspiration Porn

There are essay collections that politely invite you into a writer’s world, and then there’s Inspiration Porn, the new book from Emmy-winning creator and writer Ryan O’Connell, which kicks the door open, pours you a drink, and immediately starts oversharing in the most entertaining way possible. Inspiration Porn was released on May 26 through St. Martin’s Press.

Known for creating and starring in the acclaimed Netflix series Special, O’Connell has built a career out of transforming the messy, complicated, and often hilarious parts of his life into stories that resonate with audiences. In Inspiration Porn, he doubles down on that approach, delivering a collection of essays that are equal parts heartfelt, raunchy, self-deprecating, and razor-sharp.

We recently sat down with O’Connell to discuss the book, disability visibility, the realities of modern relationships, what it means to be a millennial in 2026, and why humor remains one of his most powerful storytelling tools.

Ryan O’Connell Interview

The title itself, Inspiration Porn, is a cheeky nod to a term often used to describe the way disabled people are portrayed as inspirational simply for existing. O’Connell has spent much of his career challenging those narratives. Rather than presenting a sanitized version of disability, he writes candidly about growing up gay with cerebral palsy in a Southern California beach town he describes as “Laguna Beach with meth,” navigating family struggles, and wrestling with the feeling that he was somehow too different for the world around him.

As he explains throughout the collection, those differences ultimately became the foundation of his voice.

The essays trace O’Connell’s journey from a young writer finding his footing in New York’s early online media scene—yes, there are references for those who remember the wild west days of Live Journal and Thought Catalog—to becoming one of Hollywood’s most distinctive creators. Along the way, he explores addiction, ambition, family dynamics, and the absurdities of an entertainment industry that still struggles with authentic disability representation.

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Yet what makes Inspiration Porn particularly compelling is its refusal to stay in one lane. One moment O’Connell is delivering poignant reflections on identity and belonging; the next he’s asking questions like, “Are Straight People Okay?” and offering observations that are laugh-out-loud funny.

During our conversation, O’Connell spoke about the importance of visibility for disabled people in media—not simply being seen, but being seen as fully realized individuals. That means portraying disabled people as funny, flawed, ambitious, sexual, complicated, and occasionally messy. In other words, human.

That commitment to authenticity extends to some of the book’s most talked-about essays, which chronicle his experiences opening up his long-term relationship. Rather than offering easy answers about non-monogamy, O’Connell approaches the subject with curiosity, vulnerability, and a healthy dose of humor. He writes about documenting his encounters in an effort to better understand his feelings, only to realize his notes had ballooned into more than 10,000 words. As he jokes in the book, that effectively made him “a ho from hell.”

The result is a refreshingly honest examination of relationships in an era when traditional rules are increasingly being questioned. O’Connell doesn’t position himself as an expert. Instead, he invites readers into the uncertainty, awkwardness, excitement, and occasional chaos that come with trying to figure out what works.

That openness also makes the book feel distinctly millennial. Throughout our interview, we discussed how many people in his generation have spent their adult lives navigating shifting ideas around identity, relationships, careers, and success. O’Connell captures that uncertainty brilliantly, balancing existential dread with the understanding that sometimes the best response to life’s absurdity is simply to laugh at it.

Comparisons to humorists like Samantha Irby and David Sedaris are well-earned. Like those writers, O’Connell possesses a remarkable ability to turn deeply personal experiences into stories that feel universally relatable. His essays may be rooted in his specific experiences as a gay man with cerebral palsy, but their themes—family, self-acceptance, ambition, love, and the search for belonging—extend far beyond any single identity.

Most importantly, Inspiration Porn is unapologetic. O’Connell refuses to edit out the uncomfortable, embarrassing, or inconvenient parts of his story. In doing so, he creates something that feels both deeply personal and surprisingly liberating.

Readers looking for a memoir disguised as a comedy special, a cultural critique wrapped in self-deprecating humor, or simply a collection of essays that will make them laugh and occasionally wince in recognition will find plenty to enjoy here.

With Inspiration Porn, Ryan O’Connell once again proves that the most compelling stories often come from the parts of ourselves we were once told to hide. Fortunately for readers, he has no interest in hiding anymore.

Inspiration Porn is available now wherever books are sold, but don’t overlook the audiobook—narrated by O’Connell himself, it’s arguably the funniest way to experience these essays, feeling less like a reading and more like an unfiltered, hilarious conversation with a friend who always has the best tea.