Exclusive Details! Model Hunter Harden Gushes Over His Emotional Engagement

Love in the time of COVID is a truly wonderful thing. It’s proof that you can find, sustain or thrive in it amid all the craziness going on in the world as you focus in on that special someone that makes everything else happening disappear.

That couldn’t be truer for adorable gay couple Hunter Harden and Cory Chitwood. They have been together for quite some time now where the model and uber daddy are currently residing in the snow-filled area of Salt Lake City (also the place where the newest Real Housewives franchise was filmed).

Cory decided to make his and Hunter’s weekend that much more spectacular after the latter was away for a couple of days in the Windy City of Chicago. And lucky for all of us this life-changing moment was caught on camera for everyone to see.

Hunter arrived back to SLC at their international airport and was greeted by Cory who got down on one knee, face mask and all, and asked him to be his husband. Cory received Hunter’s mother’s blessing prior to him doing the damn thing with tons of people walking around them. He of course said yes and they warmly embraced with a hug and big kiss before the clip ended.

“When he got on one knee, I didn’t see anyone else around us or hear anything else but my heart beat,” Hunter told Instinct Magazine EXCLUSIVELY. “I’m not sure I even heard anyting he said until the end when he asked me to marry him.”

“When I said yes and held him in my arms I just broke down and couldn’t stop crying,” he continued. Hunter and Cory have been greeted with nothing but congratulations from several fans including Drag Race alumni Mrs. Kasha Davis and Tynomi Banks.

And not to be biased or anything but I have had the pleasure of knowing both for many years and couldn’t be happier for these two getting to this all-important next chapter in their lives. Congrats guys!