“I Am Afraid For My Colleagues, Myself, And My Students.”

I was a teacher for 10 years back in the 90s and early 2000s, high school level, and I cannot imagine being in the classroom in the 2020s. Between COVID, guns, and now Wrong DeathSatan, excuse me Ronnie GaySantis, I mean Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida, education is a shit show.

Bravo to those that are trying to make a difference and are sticking with it. I know there are some great teachers out there and I know that there are some that are just babysitting and not teaching. Different caliber of educators out there indeed.

Florida kindergarten teacher Cory Bernaert seems to be one that is on top of his game, but unfortunately Governor R “baby trump” DeSantis was successful in frothing up his sheep and pushing through legislation to suppress any ability for students and teachers to discuss anything to do with sexuality, sexual orientation, gender, or gender identity unless Karen, I mean a mother is present in a MAGA hat and has permission from the bible and her husband to speak. Sorry, where was I? I just spent the last day on little ronnie’s Facebook announcement trying to talk to the republican’t keyboard warriors that just found the Internet as they kept using cut and paste for “grooming”, “indoctrination” GOD BLESS”, the words they were given to say since they cannot form a solid argument on their own. It is truly scary out here. I could not imagine being LGBTQ in one of their households.

MSNBC took the high road on this and had openly gay and partnered Florida kindergarten teacher Cory Bernaert on its broadcast. Where was this teacher when I was in elementary school! I knew I was gay when I was in the third grade back in 1982-83 and to be able to see a professional person like this being open and gay and happy, goodness, my life would have been different.

Go ahead and listen to Cory and you can hear how amazing he must be as a caring person and teacher. His partner, his child, and his students are very lucky!

“It truly makes me feel like I am not trusted as a professional. I know my kindergarten standards through and through and nowhere in our curriculum does it have anything about teaching sexual orientation or sexual identity. I am afraid for my colleagues, myself, and my students.”

We are afraid, too Cory.

Other teachers were heard on National Public Radio (NPR).

Florida’s governor has signed what critics call the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. Teachers share how they plan to comply and how it will affect classroom discussions on sexual orientation and gender identity.

But here is a fun, yet interesting, and a possible plan to disrupt all of this no gender identity chit chat in the classrooms. Are we going to cancel any mention of Valentine’s Day? Father / Daughter dances? And more? Would it work?