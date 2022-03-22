Jonathan Bennett (Mean Girls, The Christmas House) and Jaymes Vaughn (Celebrity Page, Amazing Race) – who became engaged in November 2020 – are now officially married!

The couple celebrated their love in front of their closest friends and family in an all-inclusive, destination wedding on Saturday at the Unico Riviera Maya Hotel in Mexico.

“When you’re part of the LGBTQ+ fam, not everything in the wedding space is for you yet,” Vaughan shared with PEOPLE in an exclusive interview. “The whole purpose of our wedding is to come together and join the two of us together, join our families together and start a new family.”

“And all that, as we were going through this process, we realized that our wedding is also more than just about us,” Bennett added. “It’s about the entire community.”

That community included over 100 friends and family members taking part in the celebration including one of Bennett’s besties, progressive political YouTuber Brian Tyler Cohen, who officiated the wedding.

Choosing to eschew the traditional ‘walk down the aisle,’ the couple embraced the romantic setting and met together at the alter after walking in from the beach to a song Vaughn penned for Bennett when they became engaged.

“I got to marry my best friend! I knew we’d be emotional but I don’t think either of us realized just how overwhelming that moment would be until we were in it,” Vaughan told PEOPLE. “Seeing him crying only made me cry harder, and then our guests cry harder, and then we’d all start laughing, and then all back into crying.”

“If you had told me this was one of my Hallmark movie sets, I would have believed it,” Bennett added. “It was that perfect.”

Read the full story plus lots of photos including amazing fireworks at the reception at PEOPLE.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jonathan Bennett (@jonathandbennett)