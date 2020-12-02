Jaymes Vaughan Proposes to Boyfriend Jonathan Bennett: See Photos

Congratulations are in order for cutie couple Jaymes Vaughan and Jonathan Bennett who just got engaged!

Jaymes was the one to get down on one knee and ask his Mean Girls movie hunk boyfriend the all important question of, “Will you marry me?” Luckily Jonathan’s answer was the one he was looking for and now they’re on their way to saying “I Do” to one another.

“He said yes!,” Jaymes exclaimed next to photos of him putting a ring on it (which you can see here). “Y’all I really am the luckiest man alive. I can’t even fully process it yet. WE’RE ENGAGED!”

“I said yes! And ugly cried like a crazy person,” Jonathan revealed in his own post of their magical memory. “So excited to share this moment.”

The Celebrity Page television host went out of his way to make sure their engagement was one for the record books. People posted video from it which was nothing short of magical to witness.

Jonathan entered to Jaymes holding a sweet sign for him (similar to that romantic scene in Love Actually) before the big moment took place. “I love how I can be unapologetically myself and I love that he loves me unconditionally for it,” said the Celebrity Big Brother alum about his man.

Jonathan and Jaymes became social media official in November 2017. The Cupcake Wars host posted a Halloween photo of them dressed in their Top Gun gear on Instagram with the caption, “Because forgot to post on Halloween. i Love you.”

They are two of the many LGBTQ couples to either get engaged or married this past year. Take a look at 5 more who made things official in one way or the other.

