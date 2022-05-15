“I Was Praying To The Gay Lords!” Drag Queen Crowned Prom King

COME THROUGH! An 18-year-old senior at Jeffersonville High School in Lafayette, Indiana was crowned prom king beating out four other seniors. This particular winner was dressed, not in a suit like the four other nominees, but in a black sequined gown, blond wig, and feather boa. Cristian Hernandez dressed in drag for his prom and took the title looking stunning and fierce. On asked about the story behind his look for the night, Cristian said,

“I was just planning to do something really crazy for prom, and I thought, ‘Why not go in drag?’”

Related: We got another beautiful gay wedding on the Broadway stage

Cristian, who identifies as nonbinary and uses the pronouns he and they, did not think he would win mentioning, “In my head, I’m thinking, “I’m not going to win.’ I was just praying to the gay lords.” After taking five hours to pull his look together his classmates were floored upon seeing him as Cristian noted,

“Honestly, when I walked out there, I left everybody speechless.”

The video of his crowning went viral after being uploaded to TikTok garnering 160k views. The newly crowned king is hoping to use his newfound platform to help others saying, “I want to inspire people to try and break down those barriers that have been put up.” Gliding down that red carpet towards his crown Cristian you already have inspired so many, with almost 1,100 comments on the video,

“she said I’m getting that crown either way KING OR QUEEN it makes no difference peridottt boo AMAZING” -cici “I’m so happy for youuuu!!! This is major!! I won prom king and was so close to going in drag, I’m so glad someone did it” -tucker fancy “Congrats!!! love this so much! You look great!” -dylin and john “now prance my king” -Adryan_marie_ “YOU BETTA WALKKKKKK” -Nia

REPRESENT CRISTIAN! Congratulations on your victory!

Sources: NBC News