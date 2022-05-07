I Won’t Lie, They Can Catfish Me…

Season 4 of the Netflix reality competition The Circle premiered on May 4, 2022. The show follows a group of strangers who are sequestered alone in an apartment building and embark on the ultimate game of Catfish. To survive, they must deceive each other only by communicating via social media while armed with a serious of game-play tools. The winner who outlasts the other catfishers earns a six-figure cash prize.

Season 4 promises to have more plot twists and a little extra… spice? Oh yes, as confirmed in the trailer above, 2 out of the 5 Spice Girls have joined the cast as Circle players. It’ll be interesting to see what shenanigans they play to this game of drama, deception, and paranoia. I mean, imagine walking away from Netflix knowing you had a row with THEE Spice Girls?

In celebration of the new season, I’ve compiled a list of the hottest men to grace The Circle. Several international incarnations exist, and I’ve included some non-American men in this list too! The more the merrier?

Get your gaze on below!

1. Renan Marconi – The Circle Brazil: Season 1

2. Ed Eason – The Circle USA: Season 1

3. Sy Jennings – The Circle UK: Season 2

4. Nick Uhlenhuth – The Circle USA: Season 3

5. Bill Cranley – The Circle USA: Season 1

6. Calvin King Crooks – The Circle USA: Season 3

7. Antonio DePina – The Circle USA: Season 1

8. Josh Brubaker – The Circle USA: Season 4

9. Mitchell Palmer – The Circle UK: Season 1

10. James Doran – The Circle UK: Season 2

11. Joey Sasso – The Circle USA: Season 1

12. Freddie Bentley – The Circle UK: Season 1

13. Alex Hobern – The Circle UK: Season 1

14. Romain Ben – The Circle France: Season 1

15. Gary Jarny – The Circle France: Season 1