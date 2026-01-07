ICE Shooting in Minnesota Sparks Outrage, Defenseless Woman Killed

A new video circulating on social platforms has put a human face on one of the bleakest headlines of the young year: an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent shot and killed a 37-year-old woman in south Minneapolis this week.

Advertisement

In footage shared widely on Threads and other social platforms, a distraught woman sits in the snow with her dog, trembling and crying: “They killed my wife. They shot her in the head… We stopped to videotape…” Her voice cracks as she describes the moment federal agents opened fire during what the Department of Homeland Security has called a major immigration enforcement surge in the city.

Now there is new footage of Good flagging on ICE agents to go in front of her, to drive past her so she could then move on.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MPR News (@mprnews)

Advertisement

Though authorities have yet to release the full identity of the victim publicly in official statements, social media posts — including one from Threads user @swagrman — identify her as Renée Nicole Good, a 37-year-old writer, poet, wife, and mother. Her bio described her as “a wife and mom and sh-tty guitar strummer from Colorado,” complete with a pride flag emoji — a portrait that has resonated deeply with many online.

Good was fatally shot during the Wednesday morning operation near East 34th Street and Portland Avenue. Federal officials have claimed the agent acted in self-defense, alleging that her vehicle was weaponized against officers — language that includes describing the scene as an act of domestic terrorism.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Migrant Insider (@migrantinsider)

Advertisement

If you can stand it, here is Noem responding to the incident.

He was treated at a locak hospital for what? Mental trauma for killing an innocent woman?

The video evidence tells a story that many are finding impossible to reconcile with that Noem narrative. Clips show the woman’s SUV attempting to leave the scene when three shots ring out, followed by chaos and panic — a stark contradiction to the government’s framing.

Advertisement

LGBTQ+ activists and allied leaders have sharply criticized the federal response, noting how often marginalized people — including queer immigrants and their families — bear the brunt of aggressive enforcement actions. Human Rights Campaign President Kelley Robinson called the fatal shooting a “brutal reminder that this agency and the current administration’s policies put every community at risk,” and underscored the need for accountability.

ICE “Get the FUCK OUT”

Local officials have also expressed outrage. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey demanded that ICE “get the f*** out of Minneapolis,” while Minnesota Governor Tim Walz reiterated calls for a full, independent investigation.

Whether you saw the clips on Threads, Twitter, or shared through chat threads, what’s clear is this: behind every headline is a person whose life, love, and legacy extend far beyond the moment of tragedy.