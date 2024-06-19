I’d Swim Through Shark Infested Waters for Nassim Lyes

I’m a little late to the party, but I couldn’t start my summer watch list without checking out Netflix’s Under Paris. Reviews had originally hailed the film as “the best shark attack movie since Jaws,” and while I respectfully disagree, there was still a lot of joy to find while watching the latest picture from director Xavier Gens.

For starters, obviously the views of Paris made me want to book a flight to that city. Just kidding, I have anxiety. Under Paris is a shark movie, after all, so there’s a lot of pent-up suspense and nature gone wild bloodshed to keep the subgenre of horror fans entertained. Not to mention the male lead in this narrative, played by Nassim Lyes, is fiiiiiiiine.

Nassim Lyes, age 36, is a native of France and has been acting consistently since about 2010. Although I’ve never seen any of his other movies due to cultural barriers – ie I don’t know what’s going on in France – it’s evident that he’s lead a number of big budget thrillers. Hopefully, Under Paris is the catalyst to see him crossover into the American market because I’d love to see more of him.

I bet you’ll agree with me after checking out some of these photos.

(PS: Nassim publicly identifies as straight, but that doesn’t mean we can’t look at this perfect specimen of man.)