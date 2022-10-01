“If You Are Going To Teach Your Son To Hate…” Dad Stands Up For Gays

by

 

photo credit//unsplash.com//frank-mckenna

 

Chalk this up under things we would like to see more of. A gay dad took matters into his own hands when another child started throwing homophobic words at his own child. What makes this even more interesting is that the father in question is married to Neal Broverman, the editorial director at The Advocate magazine. Robbie Pierce was at a park with his 7-year-old child when another unattended child started repeating vile language he heard at home,

“A random unattended 7yo at the park told me and my son that gay people are the devil and are going to hell. My son scoffed, but the boy said it was true because God said so.”

Related: Lil Nas X is unbothered by Boosie’s homophobic comments

Pierce decided to have a little fun with the homophobic kid in question, joking with him, “I told him parents made up God to make their kids do what they want. His eyes got so big.” He then took to Twitter repeating the story to his followers telling them,

“I’m sorry but if you teach your kids to hate I’m going to teach them to disobey you.” 

 

 

 

Twitterverse responded in spades and the support for Pierce is overwhelming! The tweet has been liked over 240,000 times in three days with almost 18,000 retweets. Let’s take a look at some of our favorite responses.

 

 

 

 

 

 

This writer supports Pierce one thousand and ten percent, “sorry not sorry kid. If you can dish it out you better be able to take it in Better to learn these lessons sooner than later.” What would you have done in this situation, Instincters? Sound off in the comments below.

Sources: LGBTQ Nation

Leave a Comment