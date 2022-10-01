“If You Are Going To Teach Your Son To Hate…” Dad Stands Up For Gays

Chalk this up under things we would like to see more of. A gay dad took matters into his own hands when another child started throwing homophobic words at his own child. What makes this even more interesting is that the father in question is married to Neal Broverman, the editorial director at The Advocate magazine. Robbie Pierce was at a park with his 7-year-old child when another unattended child started repeating vile language he heard at home,

“A random unattended 7yo at the park told me and my son that gay people are the devil and are going to hell. My son scoffed, but the boy said it was true because God said so.”

Pierce decided to have a little fun with the homophobic kid in question, joking with him, “I told him parents made up God to make their kids do what they want. His eyes got so big.” He then took to Twitter repeating the story to his followers telling them,

“I’m sorry but if you teach your kids to hate I’m going to teach them to disobey you.”

A random unattended 7yo at the park told me and my son that gay people are the devil and are going to hell. My son scoffed, but the boy said it was true because God said so. I told him parents made up God to make their kids do what they want. His eyes got so big. — Robbie 🌮🦝🥾 (@Robbiepierce) September 29, 2022

Twitterverse responded in spades and the support for Pierce is overwhelming! The tweet has been liked over 240,000 times in three days with almost 18,000 retweets. Let’s take a look at some of our favorite responses.

You went easy on him; you could have ruined Santa for him instead. — Magoo (@Magoodoggy) September 29, 2022

I’m a Christian that believes in God but… I’m not at all bothered by this. People absolutely use God for this a the time, and also maybe don’t leave a 7 year old unattended in a public place. — Inky 💙🧭 (@BrightBlueInk) September 29, 2022

Sounds fine to me. If they didn’t want their kid to hear that, they shouldn’t have taught him to approach random strangers with homophobia. — Veronica Schanoes (@schanoes) September 29, 2022

Serves them right 😂

A bully in my kids’ school keeps telling my kid shes “going to the bad place” for not believing, and I keep coming up w new comebacks for her to send to school “Prove it”

“Which God” etc

None of them are as honest as this tho 😭 — GenevieveZzyzyx (@GZzyzyx) September 29, 2022

Amazing! Once when my son was 5 while we were waiting in line for something at the elementary school I kissed him on the head. Another kid said “Ewwww, your dad kisses you?!” I reflexively retorted “Your father doesn’t?” His eyes got very big and then he was very quiet. — Bret Mogilefsky (@bmogilefsky) September 29, 2022

A neighbour’s kid used to throw about homophobic slurs when he came over to swim. He was told he could hold those beliefs but in our house love is love and hate has no place and he would no longer be welcome if he continued. He stopped. His parents are evangelical 🤬 — Princess of Woke (@sanomum) September 29, 2022

This writer supports Pierce one thousand and ten percent, “sorry not sorry kid. If you can dish it out you better be able to take it in Better to learn these lessons sooner than later.” What would you have done in this situation, Instincters? Sound off in the comments below.

