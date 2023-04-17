I’m Bold and Restless for These Soap Opera Hunks

Did anyone else grow up watching soap operas with your grandma in the late 90s and early 2000s? There’s at least some part of me that believes this was a gay rite of passage. The guilted lovers, the hidden twin, the murder victim who really went into hiding – soap operas were the best cheese on prime time. Although I haven’t watched one in a very long time, I can imagine that a portion of campy goodness still remains. And then… there was the studly male characters waiting in the shadows to save the damsel in distress from a murder plot from an evil step sibling.

At one point, there were a dozen soap operas on air. Now, in 2023, there are only four sole survivors – The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, The Young and the Restless and General Hospital. Growing up, though, I watched Passions with my grandma. The virginal girl sucked into Hell through her closet door, the long-lost brother, the murderous barren who ruled the town. I can still hear McKenzie Westmore screaming “LOUIS!” to this very day. Passions is also responsible for kicking my love of Latin men into overdrive. Half the cast of Passions was certainly bang-able.

Whenever I fall into a rabbit hole on YouTube, this video is always in my suggested video feed.

This got me thinking of a fun listicle for Instinct Magazine where I highlight the most attractive men who act in soap operas. Depending on clicks, this will probably become a multi-list series, so if you do not see your favorite hunk on this incarnation – do not panic. Also, shout out your favorite soap opera actors on our social media so I can check them out. The sky is the limit here, folks.

In alphabetical order…

Chandler Massey – Days of Our Lives

Christopher Sean – Days of Our Lives

Delon de Metz – The Bold and The Beautiful

Eric Martsolf – Days of Our Lives

Evan Hofer – General Hospital

Freddie Smith – Days of Our Lives (played the FIRST openly gay character in a soap opera)

Galen Gering – Days of Our Lives

Jesse Metcalf – Passions

Jordi Vilasuso – The Young and The Restless

Joshua Morrow – The Young and The Restless

Lawrence Saint Victor – The Bold and The Beautiful

Lamon Archey – Days of Our Lives

Sean Carrigan – The Young and The Restless