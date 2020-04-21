Colton Haynes (The Flash, Teen Wolf) returns to YouTube for the first time in four years to offer this light-hearted, “mild entertainment” as he bravely gives himself a haircut with basically no experience to rely on.

“HEY YALL! Please enjoy this in-depth/high-quality video (lol) of me getting ready…to go nowhere…to do nothing,” writes the actor on his YouTube page. “I have no idea how to YouTube yet haha but I’m working on it! Sending all of y’all love during this unsettling time.”

He begins by showing us how he starts his day, fresh from the pillow, and sipping his morning coffee Redbull caffeine.

Side note: Colton is looking very good these days. After some difficult times in the past, we’re happy to see the 31-year-old look so fresh and healthy.

Haynes makes it clear right up front he has no idea where this might go announcing, “I’m not a professional hairstylist, so I don’t call this a tutorial at all.”

“Don’t do this at home, kids. Please, don’t do this to yourselves,” adds the handsome Haynes. “This could, possibly, be terrible…but here we go.”

Haynes begins by blindly shaving the sides and back of his head without the aid of a second mirror. It seems like things might work out ok,…maybe.

Our intrepid hero goes a little high on the left side but tries to even it out. You know what that means…

“That doesn’t look too bad, though, does it?” he asks halfway through the haircut.

He also just “goes for it” in addressing the back of his head. Perhaps a bit patchy, but, hey – who’s going to see it anyway?

“It doesn’t look bad,” declares Haynes. “It’s not at all blended, but…looks clean…I think.”

In the end, we can confidently report Haynes definitely has less hair on his head.

Haynes isn’t the only celeb to do the self-haircut thing. Instinct recently reported on CNN anchor Anderson Cooper’s DIY adventures in grooming here.

If you want expert advice on keeping up with your hair and facial fur, click over to our chat with haircare expert Christopher Cetroni here.