In Their Game of Chess, Disney Just Said Checkmate

Ron DeSantis is not a happy camper today. The homophobic Governor of Florida has made it his mission to erase any and all mentions of anything gay in public schools as he wages a fake culture war. Gearing up for a supposed Presidential run the 44-year-old politician proudly declares Florida “woke-free.” The schoolyard bully has sparred with everyone from drag queens to Mickey Mouse these past months.

Well, he is finding out that neither Disney nor the drag queens are sitting back and taking his ridiculous shit. The overzealous former attorney might be completely in shock today as Mickey Mouse and his crew not only clapped back but clapped back harder and louder rendering DeSantis’ hand-picked five-member board completely useless. BOOYAH!

Disney to Ron DeSantis: When we screwed you over, it was totally legal, publicly noticed and in broad day light. You were busy sending fundraising emails about us and didn’t notice. 👇🏼 https://t.co/vc8eXzAaFS — Carlos Guillermo Smith (@CarlosGSmith) March 30, 2023

This useless war started when Disney began publicly opposing the infamous Don’t Say Gay bill the wannabe fascist signed into law. According to CBS News,

“In taking on Disney, DeSantis furthered his reputation as a culture warrior willing to battle perceived political enemies and wield the power of state government to accomplish political goals, a strategy that is expected to continue ahead of his potential White House run. The new supervisors replaced a board that had been controlled by Disney during the previous 55 years that the government operated as the Reedy Creek Improvement District. The new board members held their first meeting earlier this month and said they found out about the agreement after their appointments.”

Local ABC News affiliate WFTV notes, “Particular focus was paid to one section that board members said places certain restrictions on the district until 21 years after the death of the last surviving descendant of King Charles, or until Disney abandons the resort.” Finally, a reason for Americans to be interested in the monarchy!

Is there a more fragile ego than that of the straight, white, male Republican? Disney beat the Harvard Law School graduate at his own sketchy, shady game. Could he have seen this coming? Just last week Disney announced they will host the largest LGBTQ conference promoting queer rights in the workplace this September. Disney has been in Florida decades before DeSantis and they will be there long after he is gone.

THIS IS OUR HOUSE said every Disney princess to the GOP hellbent on destruction.

JUST IN: Disney has just thrust a major middle finger into the face of fascist Ron DeSantis by deciding to hold the “largest LGBTQ+ conference in the world” at “the happiest place in the world”” Walt Disney World in Orlando! The move is in direct defiance of DeSantis’ anti-LGBTQ… pic.twitter.com/VlBQf3uncY — Really American 🇺🇸 (@ReallyAmerican1) March 22, 2023

Disney lawyers have thoroughly destroyed the ability of DeSantis’ new oversight board to interfere with Disney’s operations through the use of restrictive covenants passed before the new board took over. Boss move by Disney’s lawyers.https://t.co/JGPb2TBbVg pic.twitter.com/D6WoYrOZHs — Alejandra Caraballo (@Esqueer_) March 29, 2023

One of the appointed board members vows to fight back and regain control. Brian Aungst said, “We’re going to have to deal with it and correct it. It’s a subversion of the will of the voters and the Legislature and the governor. It completely circumvents the authority of this board to govern.” Good luck with that.

Disney is stepping up, and going above and beyond for our community and for all Americans. DeSantis leads with hate and fear. On the opposite end of the spectrum is Disney — the happiest place on Earth. We need to choose happiness over hate and fear. Always.

Disney owns a lot of things but I never would’ve guessed they’d publicly own Ron DeSantis — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) March 30, 2023

#DeSantis just got his ass whooped by #Disney! Maybe instead of banning books he should’ve read one! — DL Hughley (@RealDLHughley) March 30, 2023

Do I think it’s a good thing that Disney is demonstrably more powerful than the Governor of the 3rd largest state? No. Do I think it’s hilarious that they’re using that power to make Ron DeSantis look weak and ineffective AF? Absolutely. — Jimmy Cuff It (@BostonJerry) March 29, 2023

The fact that DeSantis took on Disney and thought he could win tells you everything about his ego. However, he isn’t smart. He appeals to emotion. Disney is smart and out manoeuvred him in a joyful piece of legal genius. Go Disney. pic.twitter.com/I4fEb7VlDf — Mr. Spock 🖖 (Commentary) (@SpockResists) March 30, 2023

(**this post is solely the opinion of this contributing writer and may not reflect the opinion of other writers, staff or owners of Instinct Magazine.)

Source: CBS News