Instagram To Now Let You Toggle Thirst Traps On & Off?

Want more thirst traps? Well, a new feature on Instagram is giving you the option to see more than you’ve ever saw before.

According to AFP, Instagram announced on Tuesday that it has added a new way for users to adjust the type of content they see on their feed. The new “Sensitive Content Control” feature will allow people to see less or more “sensitive” content. But what counts as “sensitive” under Instagram, and father company Facebook’s, eyes? Anything that is skirting the line of being banned under the company’s standards. So, basically, thirst traps and violence.

“You can think of sensitive content as posts that don’t necessarily break our rules, but could potentially be upsetting to some people – such as posts that may be sexually suggestive or violent,” the Instagram team said at the feature’s announcement.

But again, this feature is not just being used for removing that content from your timeline. You can also loosen restrictions so that you see more of it. Though, there is one exception to that new setup.

“One exception to this: the Allow option will not be available to people under 18,” Instagram noted.

This new feature comes at a time where the internet is seeing a shift when it comes to censorship and platform accountability, as The Verge points out. Several websites like Ebay and Craigslist have had to remove adult content from their platforms in order to fight illegal activities like prostitution or the spread of child pornography. Dating apps like Scruff and Grindr have also had to adjust in fear of losing their spot on the app store. Even OnlyFans has announced its plans to focus away from adult content.

But in response to this growing wave of conservative program policies, users have cried out for the right to express themselves sexually and otherwise. This new “Sensitive Content Control” is Instagram/Facebook’s latest way to adhere to that.

Source: AFP, The Verge,