Strike A Pose: Model Greg Cassese is Our Newest Instinct Hottie

Instinct Hottie is back after a 2-week hiatus with someone bald, beautiful and brilliant. Model Greg Cassese takes the title this week for so many reasons that go beyond just how freaking good looking he is.

I first laid eyes on Greg when he modeled for photographer Jason Jackson’s The Erotiese Project. The photo, which focuses in on him shaving a fellow bearded dudes head with both looking absolutely scrumptious, definitely made my jaws drop as he was nothing short of dreamy to look at.

There’s so much more to Greg though. Outside of being a fabulous model he’s also a Haircutter and Director of Education at a chic salon located right in the heart of New York City. The Brooklyn local can add kind, sweet and charming to his personal resume (at least that’s what I hear from his friends), further making him an overall easy choice for this feature.

Get to know more about this tasty dude below.

What do you think is the most attractive part about yourself?

I think the most attractive part of myself mentally is my personality and my ability to mesh with different people in different ways. I’m a bit of a chameleon when it comes to the human connection and I think I have a unique ability to understand people from all different perspectives. I never judge and I’m always open minded. I’m a big energy person, I will know in the first five minutes of meeting someone if they are somebody I want to spend time with or not. Physically, on the other hand, I’d have to say my chest and my armpits are my favorite parts of my body.

What do you find guys compliment on you the most, physically?

Men tend to really like my nose, which is ironic cause it was the thing I hated the most about myself growing up. It’s bigger than average but I’ve grown to love it as I got older. Now it’s one of my most notable characteristics and something that a lot of people remember me by. Guys comment on my hands a lot for some reason as well. Also my dead of winter beard seems to be something people are attracted to.

What, to you, defines sexy in another man?

To me the epitome of a sexy man physically is someone who is rugged and tough on the exterior but soft and cuddly on the interior. Mentally I would say the sexiest thing in the world is a man who is comfortable in his own skin no matter how he may look. if he doesn’t care what people think about any of it but looks confident, I’m sold.

What is your proudest moment so far in your life in being an openly gay man?

My proudest moment as a gay man I think would be coming out and not having to censor myself anymore. There’s nothing better than feeling like you have nothing left to hide.

What haven’t you accomplished, personally or professionally, that you are wanting to do in the next 2-3 years?

Something I haven’t accomplished professionally or personally that I would like to do more is travel! I’ve been all over the United States but In the next couple of years I want to start seeing other cultures in other countries, New York swallowed me up years ago and I’m very happy here but I know there’s a whole world out there waiting for me to explore.

Professionally, I’ve been a hairstylist for twelve amazing years and I’m very content in my career. Something I would like to eventually accomplish is being my own boss. I’m not sure what that means yet but it’s always been a dream of mine.

Have you found love? If so what is the best part of your relationship and what do you love most in your partner(s)?

The best part of a relationship for me knowing that you have someone to figure it all out with. I like to be with someone who is sweet and attentive but also tough and knows when to give you space. I’ve always had long & healthy relationships. I think the key Is making sure you love yourself first. You have to love yourself before you can love anyone else properly.

Rapid Fire Question Time!

What’s Your All-Time Favorite Movie?

Natural Born Killers and Donnie Darko.

Who Is Your Biggest Celebrity Crush at the Moment?

Jake Gyllenhall. Now and forever.

What is Your Favorite Cheat Meal?

Pepperoni pizza at midnight.

If you’re stuck on an island for eternity, what CD do you want to have there with you?

If I was stuck on an island the only CD I would need is something that could make me dance. Maybe a Carry Nation set. That’s a group of DJs that I follow here in New York and they always make me dance.

What does it mean to be featured as our Instinct Hottie?

That’s a loaded question. Instagram and other social platforms are something that I love and appreciate although sometimes I feels like its this alternate universe that isn’t completely real. On the flip side, it has the ability to make me feel like I have the most friends in the world. I’m aware of the different senses it stimulates and I’m grateful for all of it but also try to not take it to seriously.

I’m honored to be chosen by any publication or person to be featured in anything because I’m just a normal guy who is into his looks and really likes to create beautiful images. Modeling is a form of self-expression that helps me to escape from the monotony of everyday life and if other people enjoy it along the way that is a huge bonus for me.