Interesting Performances and Conversations From Television This Week

Thursday, September 17

Neil Patrick Harris appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden to talk about how he and his family have been keeping busy during the isolation, how he met his husband David Burtka, teased a small tidbit about his role in the upcoming The Matrix 4, and showed Corden a cool trick with lights.

Wednesday, September 16

Taylor Swift performed on the 2020 Academy of Country Music Awards for the first time in seven years. Swift performed ‘betty’ from the album Folklore. The song is currently at No. 35 on the Billboard Country Airplay Chart.

Swift’s last appearance at the ACM Awards was in 2013 when she performed the title track off her fourth studio album Red with Alison Krauss, Vince Gill, Edgar Meyer, Eric Darken, and Sam Bush.

Kylie Minogue made an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to perform ‘Say Something,’ the first single from her forthcoming album, Disco.

Minogue gave a short explanation of how the performance was shot along with her wardrobe choice in a tweet.

Thanks for having me @jimmyfallon. Watch the full #SAYSOMETHING performance back on his YouTube channel. https://t.co/0gbBudxBtG ✨ Filmed on an 80’s BBC news camera (😳❤️📺) wearing an Antony Price dress from 1983!!! pic.twitter.com/AMGNoBgivX — Kylie Minogue (@kylieminogue) September 17, 2020

Former R.E.M. lead singer Michael Stipe was a guest on Late Night with Seth Meyers. Stipe and Meyers talked about how they first met each other on an Amtrak train to Washington D.C. in 2011. The two talked about how Meyers roasted Donald Trump that evening and then President Barack Obama also roasted Trump during the same night.

English psychedelic pop band Glass Animals performed on The Late Late Show with James Corden. Corden talked with Glass Animals lead singer Dave Bayley about the new album and the band’s performance on the show:

“Releasing this album has been strange. There’s no, like, rulebook on releasing a record in a pandemic. The label was amazing at just letting do mad things, make mad music videos, mad experiential on the internet with Zoom, and stuff like that. So we’re going to basically try and incorporate some of that madness into a live show.”

Glass Animals played ‘Tangerine’ from their latest album, Dreamland, which was released on August 7.

Tuesday, September 15

On The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Fallon talked to Willie Nelson about smoking weed on the roof of the White House with President Jimmy Carter’s son.

Kesha performed ‘Children of the Revolution,’ from the recently released album, Angelheaded Hipster: The Songs of Marc Bolan & T. Rex.

Monday, September 14

Finally, in the debut episode of her new talk show, actress Drew Barrymore brought in her former co-stars from Charlie’s Angels and Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle, Lucy Liu and Cameron Diaz, as the first guests for The Drew Barrymore Show.

