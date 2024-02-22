INTERVIEW: JIMBO the Drag Clown’s Big Top

Last year Canadian drag superstar, JIMBO, took the world by storm by becoming the first international drag queen to win RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars. Now, JIMBO is embarking on a world tour “JIMBO’s Drag Circus” that promises to be the weirdest show on earth.

The notorious drag clown, first won over fans while competing on the first season of Canada’s Drag Race (2020), the first season of RuPaul’s Drag Race: UK vs the World (2022), and then as the winner of the eighth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars (2023). JIMBO has quickly become a ‘Drag Icon’ garnering international recognition for their twisted and weird perspective on the world of drag. JIMBO is also a designer known for show stopping looks and creating a spectacle that leaves the audience screaming for more.

JIMBO says:

JIMBO’s Drag Circus is going to be a wild ride of fun, laughs, looks and kooky Drag Fun! It’s been my long time dream to create my own ‘One Queen’ show and I can’t wait to tour around North America, doing what I love to do most…making people laugh! Bring your friends and save room for Boloney!

Here’s our full interview with JIMBO where we chat about all things Drag Race, artistry, breastplates, and the upcoming tour:

The “JIMBO’s Drag Circus” tour, produced by Murray & Peter in association with House of JIMBO, will begin with 37 US cities starting in Royal Oak, Michigan on February 29, 2024, followed by 20 Canadian cities starting May 17, 2024 in Peterborough, Ontario.

If you’re looking for a fun spectacle with some of your favorite JIMBO imagined characters, and some other surprises, you can snatch your chance to enter “JIMBO’s Drag Circus” at dragfans.com