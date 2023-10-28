INTERVIEW: Jinkx and DeLa Talk Holiday Show

As the end of spooky season nears, everything pumpkin spice will immediately transform into peppermint. For many, this means cozy sweaters, gifts, and get-togethers, but for others there’s a new holiday season tradition that has entered the chat–and it involves a whole lotta hairspray! That’s right, it’s drag! And it’s everything you could ever ask for and more!

Global drag icons and RuPaul’s Drag Race stars, BenDeLaCreme and Jinkx Monsoon are gearing up for the return of their holiday spectacular, The Jinkx and DeLa Holiday Show (produced by BenDeLaCreme presents). The show will kick-off on November 12 for a 30-city international tour which will mark the duo’s biggest tour to date. This means more cities, more shows, bigger theaters, and yes, more hairspray!

Jinkx and DeLa have had incredible success with their four previous holiday tours, which has led to a cult-classic holiday film The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Special, in 2020.

Now more than ever, members of the LGBTQ+ community have to find comfort and safety in their chosen families. Acknowledging that the holidays are an especially difficult time for queer folks, The Jinkx and DeLa Holiday Show serves as a much-needed hug to gays and grinches alike.

BenDeLaCreme says:

With all the hatred, darkness, and misinformation flying around our world today, it is an honor and a privilege to spend the holidays with tens of thousands of audience members each year, creating joyous community spaces where we can gather strength through laughter and celebration. Whether you consider it the most wonderful time of year or the most troubling, we’re here to tell you… you’re right! So let’s make it our own.

Monsoon adds:

It’s been a wild year, so let’s end it wildly. DeLa and I strive to entertain while we enlighten and enliven. The Jinkx & Dela Holiday Show is not only a moment of respite, but also of community, at a time where we need our chosen family and community most of all. So add us to your holiday plans, or let us BE your holiday plans— either way, you’re welcome to join us.

To get in the holiday spirit, I jumped on a call with Jinkx and DeLa to hear more about what fans can expect from this year’s holiday show.

Here’s the full conversation with the Queens of Christmas:

The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show will run from November 12-December 30 across the US, UK, and Canada. The show is co-written and co-created by BenDeLaCreme and Jinkx Monsoon, directed by BenDeLaCreme, produced by BenDeLaCreme Presents (a company comprised of producers BenDeLaCreme, Kevin Heard, Gus Lanza, and Associate Producer Jin Moon), and promoted by AEG Presents Comedy Division.

Tickets are selling out and there is low ticket inventory in many cities! For more information, and to stuff your stockings with some tickets, visit jinkxanddela.com.