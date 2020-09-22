Interview with Bruce Beckham: The Gentle Giant of Porn  

Bruce Beckham is the gentle giant of adult film. He’s a gay man’s dream – part hunk, part jokester, part activist, and all sexy. He’s been in the biz for over a decade and has won multiple awards at The Grabbys, Str8UpGayPorn Awards, and GayVNs. In addition to his on-camera work, he has used his platform to promote social awareness including a pornstar led voting PSA, raising money for pitbull (the animal, not the rapper, although he might need some money too) non-profit organizations, personally fundraising thousands of dollars for COVID-19 relief, and donating hundreds of his personal content subscriptions to Black Lives Matter.

His latest contribution during quarantine is the deep voice of FalconStudios/NakedSword’s #Mask4Mask campaign, a campaign that includes the top personalities from adult film. Can he record our outgoing voicemail message already?

We chatted with Bruce during his quarantining in NYC about wearing masks, life on set, and dating.

How did you get involved in the #Mask4Mask campaign? Why is it important to you?

Falcon reached out to me to participate and I IMMEDIATELY said “yes.” I live in NYC, where we experienced first-hand the deadliness of COVID-19. From March to June, almost every hour around the clock, we would hear ambulance sirens rushing someone else to the hospital. Makeshift memorials were set up on my block in remembrance of people in my neighborhood who had died from COVID. A gym buddy of mine spent 3 weeks in bed, barely able to breathe. So I’ve seen up close what the reality of this is, so I’m 100% behind a simple act like wearing a mask to prevent the spread of an airborne virus.

Why is it so difficult for people to wear a mask?

I think a lot of people aren’t very good at thinking of others in a time of crisis. If one’s first instinct is to step on others to protect yourself, you’ll happily overlook a reality to justify looking out for you… That mentality also completely encapsulates Trump’s attitude toward this…overlooking reality to protect himself and his failed Presidency. And unfortunately, a lot of his followers are following suit. We all wear seatbelts without question to protect ourselves and others. Why not just wear a mask to protect ourselves and others?

Do you remember your first day on an adult film set?

Ahhh, yes. I carpooled out to a ranch outside of Los Angeles to shoot “Cowboy Rides Again” for Blue Blake with Robert VanDamme. I remember thinking RVD was so hot, and I couldn’t believe I was getting paid to suck his dick.

Been a pornstar for a looonnggg time,

but I’ve been @MariahCarey Stan for even longer.

(Fun fact, my first porn name was “Billy Frank” after her “Glitter” character.) pic.twitter.com/Bzot9SahZZ — Bruce Beckham (@BruceBeckhamXXX) September 9, 2020

Do you think the adult film industry is becoming more acceptable in the mainstream?

I think sex is becoming more normalized, but still in a hypocritical way. The USA is still largely misogynistic and homophobic. The President fucked a pornstar and cheated on his wife, but Stormy Daniels was the one whose dignity and morality were in question. Jerry Falwell Jr held Liberty University students to a moral code outlawing homosexual relationships but watched his wife get fucked by a pool boy and paid hush money for years to cover his hypocrisy. I do think that time is on the side of open-mindedness and progress, but we have a long way to go. I also think there’s a lot of work to do with homophobia on the straight side of the adult industry, but that’s a whole separate topic. And…while I’m ranting, I think we have a long way to go in accepting adult performers as legitimate professionals the same way we respect other types of entertainers. You’d never see someone like me or Boomer Banks, award-winning entertainers with years of experience, get cast for something like “Dancing With The Stars”, but Carole Baskin films one documentary about tigers and murder, and she’s “mainstream.”

How has the adult entertainment industry changed the most over the years?

The single biggest change has been the impact of social media and self-curated/monetized content by performers. As a performer, I can directly interact with my fanbase through Twitter and meet people I would have never been able to before. Onlyfans/JFF is putting money in the pockets of the top tier of performers in a way that didn’t really exist before. So there’s more interaction and earning opportunities, but also more responsibility on the performer to stay career-minded. “Pornstars” are created through longevity in an industry built on hard work and savvy decisions.

What was your coming out story?

Ooooof. I came out in Baptist High School in my senior year. It was rough… I lost some friends, gained some allies, and my home life turned into a war zone, but I wouldn’t have done it any other way. Coming out sends yourself a message that who you are is worth dignity and respect, and we don’t change who we are to please our opponents. I LOVE this show “We’re Here” on HBO with Bob the Drag Queen, Shangela, and Eureka. It really emphasizes there is dignity in everyone’s self-identity.

What’s love and dating like?

It’s been a learning process. I dated someone last year who had a lot of difficulty with my work, and in the end, it tortured both of us. What I do for work isn’t traditional, but that makes me more interesting, and the right person recognizes that my work is no different than anyone else’s and sees my value beyond the role of “Bruce Beckham.” I am dating someone now who helped show me what truly understanding and accepting someone feels like, but he’s pretty unusual. Handsome, VERY smart, and astute.



What does the future hold?

THAT is the billion-dollar question. I’d like to do another year or so in adult film, and then transition to other forms of entertainment, IE: acting, hosting, or some sort of pundit on a podcast or paneled opinion show. Maybe write a book. Maybe segue to a quieter life in a more traditional job, off the radar. I’m always looking for opportunities to utilize my unique experiences and talents to entertain and impact people in a positive way.

You can check out the mostly safe for work #Mask4Mask campaign below or at https://nakedsword.com/mask4mask2020

Follow Bruce on Instagram @Brucellaneous

And catch his full interview at www.OntheRocksRadioShow.com/watch

Alexander Rodriguez

TV/Radio Personality

“On the Rocks with Alexander”

iHeartRadio/Pandora/Spotify

“Metrosource Minis”, Host

“DragRace Hangover”, Co-Host

Featured on Entertainment Tonight, US Weekly, E!News

Contributor, GED Magazine, Andrew Christian Blog

Lead Writer, Metrosource Magazine

2019 Palm Springs Pride Media Grand Marshal

www.OntheRocksRadioShow.com