‘Interview with the Vampire’ Drops Intense Teaser with Release Date

‘Interview with the Vampire’ is set to return for a hotter and more intense second season, and AMC recently dropped a teaser with a confirmed release date!

The gothic horror TV series, which gained huge success in Season 1, is based on late American author Anne Rice’s 1976 novel of the same title. It follows the steamy love affair of vampires Louis de Pointe du Lac and Lestat De Lioncourt.

Jacob Anderson is portraying the character of Louis. Meanwhile, Sam Reid is playing the role of Lestat, who is Louis’ maker and lover. According to EW, ‘Interview with the Vampire’ is set to pick up in the year 2022 as Louis recounts “his life story to journalist Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian) after the bloody events in New Orleans in 1940 when Louis and teen vampire Claudia (now played by Delainey Hayles) tried to kill Lestat.”

Thereafter, Louis and Claudia escape to Europe, and the former eventually meets vampire Armand (Assad Zaman). In fact the first teaser showed a sneak peek of Louis and Armand’s sexual tension and forthcoming love affair.

The recent teaser, on the other hand, is more focused on Louis’ identity, as Claudia asks him:

“Who are you, Louis? Who are you outside of me? If there was no me, and there was no him [Lestat] – who would you be?”

The question is then followed by a series of intense events, which we’re about to see in the show’s highly anticipated second season. ‘Interview with the Vampire’ Season 2 is set to premiere on AMC and AMC+ on May 12.

In the meantime, you can watch the new teaser here:

Who are you without your past? #InterviewWithTheVampire premieres May 12 on AMC and AMC+. pic.twitter.com/mjo3t6VARe — Anne Rice's Immortal Universe (@Immortal_AMC) February 7, 2024

