‘Interview with the Vampire’s Finale Had Viewers Feeling All the FEELS

The Season 1 finale of ‘Interview with the Vampire’ had the viewers feeling an array of emotions as the show ended with a bloody one.

"The whites of his eyes went dim. The thing lay still. This horror that had been Lestat." The finale of Interview with the Vampire now streaming, only on @AMCPlusANZ pic.twitter.com/sNookYM8Q6 — AMC+ Australia (@AMCPlusANZ) November 8, 2022

Spoiler incoming…

The season finale involved a Mardi Gras, which concluded with slain partygoers, including Lestat’s (Sam Reid) lover, Antoinette (Maura Grace Athari), who is now a vampire. Claudia (Bailey Bass) impaled Antoinette, and Louis (Jacob Anderson) slits Lestat’s throat.

the way louis finished lestat off using his cane when it was the reason lestat found interest in him in the first place. the iwtv writers arent letting me breathe #interviewwiththevampire #iwtv pic.twitter.com/lSTND2mHlL — icesis h&m (@srodulvss) November 6, 2022

YOU HAD TO KILL ME BUT IT KILLED YOU JUST THE SAME pic.twitter.com/OKbWDxv9aH — au revoir (@vperitsa) November 7, 2022

Claudia then burned Antoinette, but Louis doesn’t do the same for Lestat’s body because he claims that he cannot bear to do so. In the end, he leaves him and his coffin for the garbagemen to collect.

Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian), however, isn’t convinced by Louis’ statement, pointing out that the garbage dump is teeming with rats for Lestat to feed on and recover. The reporter confronts his vampire host for choosing Lestat over Claudia, and that’s when Rashid (Assad Zaman) starts flying.

the way this is one of the best scenes to ever play out on any show in 2022 it completely recontextualizes the whole story & gives a fresh take on the unreliable narrator. and also the ACTING. iwtv is truly is one of a kind #InterviewWithTheVampire #iwtv pic.twitter.com/mDgp6mMq7u — icesis h&m (@srodulvss) November 6, 2022

It turns out, Rashid is a tremendously powerful vampire who is capable of flight and resistance to the destructive glare of the sun, and his name is actually Armand. He happens to be the one-time director of a Grand Guignol Theater of Vampires in Paris.

On top of all that, Louis reveals that Armand is “the love of my life.”

Moving on to some of the fans’ reactions on Twitter:

when you realize that was the season finale of interview with the vampire pic.twitter.com/qTk33fQtot — booga 👻 (@homie0stasis) November 7, 2022

this is what the party in the season finale of interview with the vampire looked like exactly pic.twitter.com/aUa47RYQTm — kendoll gender (@annihilashawn) November 7, 2022

thinking about how their hearts were probably beating in sync during this entire scene. i wonder if louis felt lestat’s heart drop out of sync with his as he was dying…#iwtv pic.twitter.com/QSsWLDr8bx — rhi ⚰️ (@lestating) November 8, 2022

THIS WAS IN THE SAME EPISODE??!!!!! i need to be admitted into a psych ward #InterviewWithTheVampire #iwtv pic.twitter.com/dFhNChPrln — memengwaa🦋fallen ! (@M0NSOONSZN) November 6, 2022

i prefer this look on him more than any other look tbh pic.twitter.com/FSlswpcX5r — no context lestat de lioncourt (@nocontextlestat) November 8, 2022

And also leaving these here for your viewing pleasure 😉

what in the lgbt pic.twitter.com/6FkonVXzDF — sam (@gorylestat) October 30, 2022

every loustat kiss, from season 1 of#InterviewWithTheVampire pic.twitter.com/cCunUVwWOp — no context lestat de lioncourt (@nocontextlestat) November 6, 2022

‘Interview with the Vampire’ Season 1 is available on AMC and AMC+, and it is renewed for a second season.

Source: decider.com