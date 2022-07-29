Interviews: Andy Siara, Nina Bloomgarden, & Gabriela Cartol

Who needs to book a summer vacation when you can check into Peacock’s The Resort?

A multi-generational, coming-of-age story disguised as a fast-paced mystery about the disappointment of time, this hit new series stars William Jackson Harper and Cristin Milioti as Noah and Emma, a married couple celebrating their 10-year anniversary at the Oceana Vista Resort. Unfortunately, their marriage has come to a standstill.

Soon after they arrive, Emma learns about two former guests – Sam (Skyler Gisondo) and Violet (Nina Bloomgarden) – who went missing on the eve of a hurricane 15 years ago. Emma and Noah are thrust right into the action as they attempt to solve the mystery, but quickly learn they are not the only ones who want answers.

Other notable performances include Nick Offerman as Violet’s grieving father, Dylan and Becky Ann Baker playing Sam’s harried parents, and Gabriela Cartol as Luna, an ever-watchful manager whose sporadic appearances only leave viewers wanting more.

Instinct caught up with the show’s mastermind Andy Siara, as well as Bloomgarden and Cartol, to talk more about the series. Watch the full interviews below.

The first three episodes of The Resort debuted July 28, and additional episodes will air every Thursday. There will be eight in total.

