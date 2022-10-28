Is British Baker Sandro Starting an OnlyFans?

It’s Friday, so a new episode of The Great British Bake Off is premiering on this side of the pond! If you’re watching the latest season, you know that the only reason to tune in other than the sticky buns is resident gay hottie Sandro.

We instantly fell in love with Sandro’s cakes one episode one and he has managed to keep the oven hot week after week.

If you follow Sandro’s Instagram, you know he gives us a look at his daily delicious desserts, but on Twitter–it’s a different story.

On Twitter we get to see a different side of Sandro that makes fans want to his BBC.

Earlier this week, Sandro gave thirsty fans what they love and posted a new steamy post-shower mirror selfie that kept everyone’s bottoms soggy. “Fresh & clean,” the baker captioned the pic, “Time for some evening baking #latebaking.” Oh, we’re ready to go all night.

Fresh & Clean, time for some evening baking #latebaking pic.twitter.com/anzY0ipmBO — Sandros Bakes (@thesandrosbakes) October 27, 2022

But when fellow season 13 contestant Janusz Domagala entered the chat it got fans wondering if Sandro might be starting his very own OnlyFans?

In their Twitter exchange, Janusz asked, “Can you wipe your mirror for us, please?” to which Sandro responded “Pahahhaahaha, that will be for the OF,” alongside a winking emoji — sending everyone’s wig into orbit.

Pahahhaahaha, that will be for the OF 😉😂 — Sandros Bakes (@thesandrosbakes) October 27, 2022

Will Sandro actually start an OnlyFans account? He may be more likely to start an OnlyFlans, but we can certainly hope that he does. Unless…someone already has a link they can share!

Meanwhile, season three contestant John Whaite, is shutting down his OnlyFans account!

Whaite started his OF in August 2022, but shared he would not be posting anything sexual or naughty on it (darn!). Instead, he said he would be posting workout videos, cheekier gym-progress posts, which are better on a platform where age restriction is better handled.

Due to child abuse imagery still slipping through the platform, Whaite has decided to close his account:

“Following the news today alleging that users of the OnlyFans platform are still able to exploit young children, I have taken the decision to close down my account. While the claims are yet to be proven/refuted, I cannot morally continue to use a platform that is subject to such serious allegations. Exploitation of children is abhorrent and it is incumbent on corporations such as OnlyFans to ensure they have the most advanced filter systems in place to prevent and report such activity.”

Until then…there’s always Sandro’s Twitter!