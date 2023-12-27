Is Gabbi Tuft About to Make Trans, Wrestling History?

After over a decade away, is Gabbi Tuft about to get back in the ring?

Tuft was a part of WWE, then as Tyler Reks, from January 2008 to August 2012. During her tenure with the largest wrestling promotion in the world, she wrestled over 340 matches before walking away from the sport with a 38% success rate.

Now age 45 – and standing at a whopping height of 6’2″ – Tuft is actively working on lacing up her boots and getting back into the ring. She’s been quite vocal in recent months about this career goal and even spoke about her desire to reboot her career on several talk shows.

But could she be eyeing a wrestling return with fan favorite promotion AEW instead of WWE? If the video she recently shared to her Instagram page is an indication, the rumors may be true.

It’s simply captioned “Getting closer…”

Even if the online fitness and nutrition coach hasn’t signed with AEW at this time, at least being in the environment – near the arena – must be quite invigorating. Some reports have mentioned that Tuft is currently healing from a heart surgery, but – as wrestling fans know – there’s always other jobs in sports entertainment that don’t require being choke-slammed through a table.

It’s worth mentioning that AEW is much safer haven for LGBT performers than WWE. Many queer wrestlers are active on the roster including out gay 2x champion Anthony Bowens and former women’s champion and trans wrestler Nyla Rose.

Gabbi courageously came out as a trans woman in February 2021.

Ms. Tuft is a 3x FCW championship holder and won a Slammy Award while with WWE in 2010. If she were to sign with AEW, it would make her the first former WWE superstar to transition then sign with a major wrestling promotion.

Good luck, girl!