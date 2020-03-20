Is It Never Too Late To Come Out?

Witold Sadowy shared a big part of his life with the world to celebrate a hundred years of living and working.

Coming out is an important part of a person’s life. Choosing when and how to come out is that person’s personal right. For the man below, coming out came later than most, but that didn’t stop it from being an important moment.

Polish journalist and actor Witold Sadowy came out as gay through a profile piece by TVP Kultura as a way to celebrate his 100th birthday. Throughout his life, Sadowy has had a successful career in the entertainment world. From starting out at Warsaw’s Dramatic Theatre in 1945 to transitioning into writing dramatic criticism, he has continually thrived in showbiz.

The article about Sadowy goes into even more detail about his life and career. For instance, the article talks about how he received the Commander’s Cross of the Order of Polonia Restituta in 2012 for his services to Polish culture and achievements in creative work. And now that he’s reached his 100th year, Sadowy has even more to share.

“For me, the most important thing is the survival of the truth. I am proud that I am an honest man. I didn’t get married, and I didn’t have children, something I really regret. But I was born different. I’m gay. Now I have said everything, as in confession,” he said in his interview One Hundred Years of Witold Sadowy.

Sadowy’s coming out announcement comes at an interesting time for Poland. While the country has become much more inclusive since Sadowy’s younger years, it is yet another nation that’s been overtaken by a conservative wave. One example of happened last year when an anti-gay magazine called Gazeta Polska spread stickers with the phrase “LGBT-FREE ZONE.” That on top of the growing coronavirus pandemic means there’s a lot going on in the world and country right now. Though, perhaps that’s the perfect reason for such an announcement.

“At this gloomy time we have for you a truly unusual, positive message,” wrote LGBTQ Polish magazine Repika on social media. “Coming out at the age of 100! Sadowy is associated with Warsaw all his life. Mr Witold, congratulations! And we wish 200 years!”

W tym ponurym czasie mamy dla Was prawdziwie niecodzienną, pozytywną wiadomość.‼️🏳️‍🌈💪 Coming out w wieku 100 lat… Posted by Replika on Tuesday, March 17, 2020

Sources: TVP Kultura, GCN