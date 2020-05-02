Is It Ok That Nicki Minaj’s Proud Of Being “Just Hetero” Now?

This song’s not a good look, Nicki.

Nicki Minaj has ostracized some of her fans with the lyrics to a new rap feature on a Doja Cat song. Doja Cat is a pop/hip-hop singer and rapper who went viral for the music video to “Mooo!” She then gained even more prominence for her song “Say So,” which grew popular on the social media platform TikTok. The song currently sits at #5 on Billboard’s Hot 100. All of that attention has led to the release of a remix to “Say So” featuring Nicki Minaj. That’s when the problem began.

During her segment of the remix, which dropped late Thursday (April 30) night, Minaj stated that she’s no longer bisexual and labels herself as straight. Specifically, she said, “Tell Mike Jordan send me my Retros/Used to be bi, but now I’m just hetero.”

As you can imagine, LGBTQ fans of Nicki Minaj and Doja Cat had some thoughts for the line.

“The thing is, there’s nothing wrong with questioning your sexuality,” one fan wrote poignantly on Twitter. “Like, if you thought you were bi but were actually just gay or straight, that’s okay. My problem is with her putting it in a song like it’s something she needs to announce or be proud of?”

The thing is, there's nothing wrong with questioning your sexuality. Like, if you thought you were bi but were actually just gay or straight, that's okay. My problem is with her putting it in a song like it's something she needs to announce or be proud of? — MURIËL⁷ | NSFR (@breaths_of_han) May 1, 2020

According to Out Magazine, Nicki Minaj came out as bisexual back in 2012. The musical talent has since backtracked on that statement several times. As Pride points out, Nicki Minaj is also known for saying in 2010 that she thinks girls are sexy, “but I’m not going to lie and say that I date girls.”

It seems the rapper has continually flipped on the labels that she identifies with in relation to her sexual orientation. And now, she publically announced that she’s heterosexual. In one way, this is fine. After all, everyone has a right to identify and be identified as how they like.

But on the other hand, there is some concern with a public figure announcing triumphantly that she “used to bi.” It sends a negative message about being LGBTQ. We also hope that Minaj doesn’t exploit her former bisexual label with music videos where she grinds up against other women. As Liam Payne found out the hard way, sexualizing bisexuality won’t get you anywhere. In fact, it’ll cause more harm than anything else.

