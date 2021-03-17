Is Sharon Osbourne Pretty Much Over?

More Explosive Allegations Arise Of Osbourne’s Inappropriate Workplace Behavior

Who thought the Osbourne family would still be a hot topic since their wild MTV reality television show? The family in the last years seemed to have calmed down. Three of the core family, including patriarch Ozzy Osbourne, have seemingly faded into the background, but matriarch Sharon Osbourne and youngest daughter, Kelly Osbourne, continue to pop in and out of media headlines. Kelly has kept quiet since she made a ridiculously poor comment on Hispanic people cleaning toilets during the 2016 United States Presidential Election. Sharon, if you haven’t heard, has came under complete and utter backlash after debating about Piers Morgan’s idiocy with her co-host of The Talk, Sheryl Underwood. Since then, Sharon’s role on the daytime talk show has been completely up in the air, especially after former co-host on The Talk’s first season, actress Holly Robinson Peete, alleged Sharon called her “ghetto” – to which Osbourne denied. The Talk decided to take a hiatus while Sharon was being investigated, but now that hiatus is extending even more after more allegations of her backstage behavior is blossoming.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, The Talk will be off the air until at least next Tuesday. Why? Because Osbourne is being accused of extremely heinous behavior behind the scenes as reported by openly gay journalist, Yashar Ali. Fallen Scientologist, Leah Remini, who co-hosted with both Osbourne and Peete during the series’ first season, claims Osbourne made the set feel as if it was high school, allegeding bullying and hatred. Marie Osmond may agree with that, especially since it’s alleged Osbourne bullied her off of the show due to Osmond’s political views. Julie Chen, who left the show after her husband, Les Moonves was accused of sexual misconduct by various female employees, was allegedly called “wonton” and “slanty eyes” by Osbourne. Oh – and Sara Gilbert, the lesbian pioneer who created the series? It’s being alleged Osbourne referred to her as a “fish eater” and “[female genitlia] licker” while on set.

Rumors are also flying around that she would treat low level staff members poorly and then attempt to win them back by purchasing them an expensive “I’m Sorry” gift. These are all allegations, but treating low level staff doesn’t sound too shocking when she forced an assistant to run into her home that was on fire to ensure she didn’t lose artwork and subsequently fired him afterwards. Remini spoke with Ali personally, telling she feels awful for not bringing up Osbourne’s ill behavior before.

Osbourne is currently staying mum, but when these recent allegations came forward, she had her publicist release the following statement:

“The only thing worse than a disgruntled former employee is a disgruntled former talk show host. For 11 years Sharon has been kind, collegial and friendly with her hosts as evidenced by throwing them parties, inviting them to her home in the UK and other gestures of kindness too many to name. Sharon is disappointed but unfazed and hardly surprised by the lies, the recasting of history and the bitterness coming out at this moment. She will survive this, as she always has and her heart will remain open and good, because she refuses to let others take her down. She thanks her family, friends and fans for standing by her and knowing her true nature.”

So far it appears Osbourne doesn’t either think she’s going to be forced to leave The Talk… or she’s trying to hold onto that weak branch to not have too. At this point, and despite the cruel nature of cancelation culture, it appears that she may not have a choice. Yes, someone like Ellen DeGeneres has seemingly proved herself impossible to cancel, but Osbourne definitely doesn’t have the pull the leading, out-talk show host does. The allegations are damning and it may not be realistic for her to be able to come back onto our screens each morning and vibe with her, especially when two of her former co-workers are saying the allegations are true. It’s a slippery slope for Osbourne and this could be one she won’t be able to stand back up on.

In true form of The Talk…let’s beg the question: Do you think Osbourne should be fired from the show?

Writer’s Note: This is the opinion of one Instinct Magazine contributor and does not reflect the views of Instinct Magazine itself or fellow contributors.

Source: People Magazine, Hollywood Reporter, Substack, CNN