We’re Missing The Talk’s Latest Drama

Shockingly, The Talk Appears To Have The Most Daytime Drama And Its Being Swept Under The Rug

Whoa – so amid the pandemic and daytime talk shows returning, it seems The View’s ignored step-sister, The Talk, has been jam packed with drama. We’ve been put through the ringer with the series and their never-ending rotation of co-hosts. It wasn’t long ago that Julie Chen quit the series after the many allegations of sexual misconduct blossomed in the #MeToo era against her husband and former CBS Chairman, Les Moonves. Then, Sara Gilbert decided to quit the show, despite being an original co-host, to pursue other opportunities. And those leaves were after viewers had to take the sad blows of losing Marissa Jaret Winokur, Aisha Tyler, and Leah Remini in years past. Now in its current season and eleventh year on air, The Talk saw the departure of Marie Osmond, who only lasted a single season, and rumors are swirling that the ‘70s singer and actress didn’t leave on her own accord.

According to Page Six, The Talk veterans Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood bullied Osmond behind the scenes and refused to participate in the new season is she continued to be a co-host. Last season, Osmond was clear that she is politically a conservative – which didn’t sit well with Osbourne. So much that Osbourne, per usual, didn’t mind being labeled rude and refused to apologize. Allegedly, before the current season, Osbourne and Underwood had behind-the-scenes discussions with Osmond to quit. When she wouldn’t, they took their fight directly to the network and obviously won the battle. Now with only four co-hosts instead of five, Osbourne claims she enjoys the dynamic more as they have “more time to talk.” Yikes!

Now, The Talk’s audience is seeing Osbourne as a bully and want – get this – Kathie Lee Gifford to replace Osbourne and bring back Osmond to the show. Fandoms of anyone can be ruthless, but you can’t go against a media darling like Osmond and expect to get off easy. Osbourne continues to deny the rumors – and even addressed them on last Fridays show. Gifford recently made an appearance, or perhaps a low-key audition to be a co-host, and seemingly threw shade at Osbourne. Gifford spoke of being kind to everyone and that no one is more valuable than the next. She believes in treating everyone the same, from security guards to executive producers. Maybe if Gifford joins she can get her son-in-law’s bulge to make an appearance on The Talk to boost some ratings?

These women and their back stage drama must make the ladies of The View blush!

Writer’s Note: This is the opinion of one Instinct Magazine contributor and does not reflect the views of Instinct Magazine itself or fellow contributors.

Image via YouTube | Kathie Lee Gifford Reveals Regis Philbin Was ‘depressed’ About ‘Covid’ Before Passing

