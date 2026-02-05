Island House Turns 50: Why the Iconic Gay Resort Is the Must-Visit Eve

If you’ve ever sipped a cocktail poolside in Key West while flirting with a stranger who became a friend (or more), chances are Island House had something to do with it. In 2026, the legendary gay resort celebrates 50 years of sun-soaked liberation, community, and unapologetic joy—and it’s shaping up to be one of the biggest LGBTQ+ events of the year .

Founded in 1976—when being openly gay while traveling still required a lot of courage—Island House wasn’t just a place to stay. It was a statement. Five decades later, it remains one of the most iconic institutions in gay travel, and its Golden Anniversary is less “quiet reflection” and more “pop the champagne and turn up the music.”

From a Bold Idea to a Global Gay Icon

Island House began as Paul’s Apartments until owner Jim Camp reimagined it as a safe, welcoming space for gay travelers at a time when very few existed. That early act of bravery laid the groundwork for what would become a global symbol of queer hospitality.

A major turning point came in 1999 when Martin Kay and Jon Allen took the reins, ushering Island House into a new era. Renovations followed, the Island House Café earned a full liquor license in 2000, and by 2005 the resort expanded into a multi-building campus with the addition of 418 White Street .

The world soon took notice. In 2007, Island House was named Best Gay Resort in the World by the PlanetOut Travel Awards—an honor it won multiple times. That legacy was reaffirmed in 2025 when Spartacus Travel Awards officially crowned it Best Gay Resort in the World (BGRITW) once again, proving Island House isn’t just nostalgia—it’s still leading the pack.

A Year of Gold: Pool Parties, Glam, and Global Buzz

Rather than limiting the celebration to a single weekend, Island House is going all out with a year-long Golden Anniversary takeover throughout 2026 .

Each month will feature Gold Pool Parties—expected to be among the biggest and most photographed events in Gay Key West. Think shimmering décor, gold-clad pool boys designed by local creatives, special guests, influencer-hosted weekends, and visuals built to dominate your feed (and beyond).

These parties aren’t just about fun—they’re about momentum, drawing travelers back again and again as the countdown builds toward the main event.

The Golden Celebration Weekend: May 2026

The crown jewel of the anniversary lands in May 2026 with a three-day Golden Birthday Celebration Weekend designed as a destination event all its own .

This isn’t Pride-adjacent—it’s Island House front and center.

Expect a glamorous mix of longtime guests, former staff, ad models from decades past, and tastemakers. Hosting duties will be handled by Patrik Gallineaux of Stoli Vodka, bringing together voices who helped shape not just a resort, but an era of gay travel storytelling.

More Than a Resort: A Stronghold of Gay Key West

Island House has survived—and thrived—through the AIDS crisis, shifting social climates, and evolving travel trends. For generations of men, it’s been a place to feel free: to hold hands, kiss openly, build friendships, and exist without explanation .

This is what makes Island House different.

It’s not a trend.

It’s not a moment.

It’s a living institution—still evolving, still relevant, and still leading.

Looking Ahead: The “50 More” Promise

After the confetti settles, Island House isn’t slowing down. Its “50 More” initiative focuses on future-forward investments in sustainability, inclusivity across generations and body types, continued property evolution, and deeper partnerships within the Key West community .

Because legacy doesn’t mean standing still—it means knowing exactly who you are while continuing to grow.

Save the Date

Island House 50th Birthday Celebration Weekend

May 2026 | Key West, Florida

More details and talent announcements drop March 1, 2026 .

Follow the celebration online using #IslandHouse50 and #FiftyYearsOfFabulous.