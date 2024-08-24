It’s a Brat Summer for Harry Jowsey and Confirmed Boyfriend

The Too Hot to Handle alum became infamous for coining the term “Boyfriend Dick” to describe his own wiener—Goldilocks would be proud: “It’s not too big, it’s not too small. Just perfect. Looks pretty.”

After admitting to sleeping with more than 200 women, Harry Jowsey found himself entangled in reality TV drama even beyond our screens. In 2021, the then-24-year-old’s private hook-up with trans woman, influencer Nikita Dragun was thrust into the spotlight in her music video “DICK.” The video included shirtless pictures of men that Nikita has hooked up with in the past. Although, Jowsey’s face was covered, internet sleuths were still able to figure him out. Confirming his appearance in Nikita’s video, Jowsey reveals to the BFF podcast:

“For me, it’s just like hooking up with another girl because I honestly see trans women as women.”

Adding:

“I don’t see it as a big deal. I told my friend’s the next day, like, ‘yeah, s**t was crazy,'” and that “I feel like I’m very blessed with my friends and my family, that everyone’s open minded and just loves people for who they are instead of freaking out.”

In the past, Jowsey never openly discussed his preferences or identity (and no one should ever feel pressured to), but that hasn’t stopped some from accusing him of queer-baiting with his thirst traps. Though it seems Jowsey has never been with a man before, this time the 6’5″ hunk appears to have finally confirmed it for his followers.

In the instagram post, Jowsey posts a loved-up picture with Gregory, captioning the post: “New @boyfriendmaterial episode out now! Have you listened? 🎙️.” To which Gregory comments, “he found his perfect match 😍” and “happy pride 🌈.”

To be fair, the caption and comments by the two love birds don’t explicitly state that they’re dating, but in a post shared by Gregory to his almost 350,000 followers, the beautiful pair are seen dancing to Charli XCX’s “Brat,” where Carter leaves a caption on his post tagging Jowsey:

“Making sure the bf knows its a brat summer.”

According to the Daily Mail, Carter Gregory is currently the Vice President for A&R over on Capitol Records.

@thecarterb making sure the bf knows its a brat summer 💚 @Harry Jowsey ♬ Apple – Charli xcx

On the Boyfriend Material podcast, the pair clearly address Jowsey’s sexuality, with Jowsey saying:

“Label me gay. I don’t give a shit, yeah.”

In another instagram post on the @boyfriendmaterial instagram page, Jowsey captioned the video:

“My BF is on the pod this week ❤️‍🔥 episode out now!”

On the podcast, Gregory shared his feelings towards Jowsey’s queer experience, explaining:

“I am so proud of you for admitting that because I also think for someone like you who does lean more straight, for the most part, I think it’s important for other straight men to see that like you’re like. ‘hey I had a queer experience and I’m confident about that and I have nothing to feel shameful about. I have nothing to hide.’ Like you being open and vulnerable like that, I think is so powerful. Society has put that pressure on us, where it’s like if you if you have an experience like that then immediately, you’ll be labeled gay. And it’s like that doesn’t have to be that way.”

Congratulations to the new couple!

Sources: BFF Podcast, Zach Sang Show, Cosmopolitan, EDGE Media Network, Daily Mail