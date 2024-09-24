It’s a Full House with Lance Bass, Jodie Sweetin, and Andrea Barber

In true 90’s fashion—cue the laugh track and break the fourth wall!

Advertisement

The 90’s were truly a time to be alive! Lance Bass is popularly recognized as a part of pop sensation *NSYNC, while Andrea Barber and Jodie Sweetin were at the top of their game as Kimmy Gibbler and Stephanie Tanner, respectively, in the wildly popular sitcom Full House and its spin-off Fuller House.

The 45-year-old singer, dancer, podcaster, and actor posted a reel on Instagram of him, Barber, and Sweetin acting out a skit. He captioned the post:

Advertisement

“The TGIF crossover you never knew you needed.”

Definitely and absolutely nostalgic. In the video, Bass lip-syncs to the audio going, “Hey man, watch where you’re going.” To which Sweetin and Barber turns around and lip-syncs, “My bad.” The two ladies break the fourth wall like celebrity guests on sitcoms as they start winking, waving, and pointing to the audience and camera while the entire sequence has a laugh track playing at the back.

Advertisement

Fans are ecstatic over this short interaction, leaving comments on Bass’ Instagram post. One user said:

“The Fullest House we could ever ask for! 🔥🙌”

Advertisement

Looks like a millenial found this post exciting:

“I didn’t know I needed this but I really did!!”

Advertisement

Another millenial commented:

“*screams in Millennial*”

Advertisement

Lance really is a beautiful soul and a social butterfly!

“Lance you really do know everyone 😂😂”

Advertisement

One user commented a perfectly used pun:

“The way this was perfectly…*NSYNC.😆”

Advertisement

Not seen in the video is Backstreet Boys member AJ McLean who snapped a pic with the rest of the 90’s crew. Back in March, McLean and Bass dyed their hair the same shade of bubblegum pink and lyp-synced to the viral audio, “Nobody Knows Me Like You Do.”

Advertisement

Do you think this was just a casual run-in or could there be something more in the works? We’ll just have to wait and see!